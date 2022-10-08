It appears to be for use which have particular verbs or perhaps in a good particular sense of the brand new verb

/bi-/ could have been stated to own locative-terminative push as opposed to strictly locative force to own /ba-/, however, Thomsen states for the p. 184, which “may perhaps be maybe not instantly utilized for how come away from concord that have a beneficial loc.-term. or loc. noun, however it as an alternative serves the newest semantic distinction of the verb. “

>ba(I): have a separative function. In OBGT it closely correlates that have >Akkadian t-stems. (Thomsen, following the Jacobsen, confuses t-stems >into Akkadian primary.) Their condition is actually after the latest ventive >marker yards and therefore the b was absorbed: m-ba- > m-ma, and in case this might be >with a second individual pronoun, it becomes meters-ma > m-mu (thus ba >is not always simple to spot). About lack of the fresh >ventive marker they takes up the first position regarding chain, and they >usually do not often be well known regarding ba(II). An obvious situation is actually >ba-ne-su8-be2-durante-de3-durante = ni-it-tal2-lak cu-nu-ci = we go-away >on it (OBGT VII, 305). > >ba(II): enjoys a stative/passive means. For the OBGT VI, it’s made from the >a-c-base stative/couch potato, otherwise an Nt-stem inactive. Seem to, ba(II) >uses up the initial reputation in the chain. ba-ab-gar, ba-ab-gar-re-dentro de >= cuckun, cuckunaku = they have started put / I was set >(from the individuals unnamed). The fresh new forms ba-gar, ba-gar-re-dentro de, . ba-na-gar, >ba-na-gar-re-en when you look at the OBGT VI, contours 160-165, is actually not clear; capable >rather be translated as the ba(I), particularly the 2nd show, >that’s several-participant, as well as the OB grammarian, who made them >by the Nt-base passives, aswell kept the ambiguity. > >Your report certainly applies to ba(II), but Really don’t found it just an excellent >question of taste, immediately after one has set ba(I) apart. Without a doubt, it is >ways away from my personal info and my personal skills to evaluate my a lot more than >syntactical/lexical states from unilingual messages. > >With my best regards, >Peter J. Huber

I imagined of all of the intransitive sentences one prevent that have ba-Sources, such as ba-gul, “it had been forgotten”. As you state, those people fall in the class from ba(II).

I might has actually consider it was a good >Hebrew word, but again, I don’t know the partnership of one’s Sumerian >vocabulary and Hebrew code

Thanks for finding the time to try to describe so it material. I could attempt to outline exactly what Hayes has on pages 162 and you may 256: The guy agrees one to students have speculated that there could be several ba- conjugation prefixes which might be homonyms. “A person is viewed chiefly from inside the passive phrases, additional within the faster definable contexts.” And additionally, this new conjugation prefix bi2- both takes place with nominal sentences throughout the locative-terminative instance and conjugation prefix ba- possibly happen that have affordable sentences regarding the locative circumstances. “It is primarily the pattern out-of co-occurrence that has contributed numerous scholars to close out you to bi2- and ba- aren’t of the identical rating as almost every other conjugation prefixes, consequently they are most likely consisting of podpora bbwcupid more than one element.” Thus you to version of ba- are priced between a component one represents the brand new locative circumstances. To own an effective separative meaning, you expect locate Sumerian nominal sentences end towards ablative postposition -ta.

Notice this new discreet variation >produced in OBGT VI, outlines 79-84, between your typical G-stalk stative >in addition to C-stem stative/passive: an-gar, an-gar-re-en = cakin, >caknaku = he is set, I’m put, vs

>I was wondering for people who you are going to answer a question for me. We have discover somewhere >that the name “Eden” are good Sumerian term. > >At any rate, if Eden, Adam, and/otherwise Eve is Sumerian terms and conditions, can you >please tell me if they have a translation/meaning?

EDIN are a Sumerian keyword, but it refers to the steppe homes among them rivers, where in fact the herd animals grazed.