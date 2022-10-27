In cases like this, new programs from most other players on public auction aren’t exposed

step one. Attention from software to possess involvement regarding public auction is performed because of the market fee so you’re able to pick prospective suppliers you to definitely meet the qualification requirements and requires of your market files.

dos. Consideration out-of applications to have contribution about public auction begins because of the auction commission to your application of a prospective seller, whose pricing is a reduced.

step 3. In the event that, according to research by the outcome of thought of applying of a prospective vendor, the latest auction payment recognizes including a software as meeting the brand new qualification conditions and needs of one’s public auction documents, a process is created toward consequence of social procurement from the brand new auction strategy.

In the event the, according to the results of consideration of the applying of an effective possible vendor, the auction fee knows like a software due to the fact perhaps not fulfilling the newest degree conditions and requires of your auction documentation, an interim process is made to your results of public procurement by public auction approach. In such instances, the brand new auction fee continues to adopt the employment of a possible vendor, whose pricing is 2nd after the lowest price.

cuatro. For every single applying of a possible supplier for contribution on auction to possess compliance to your certification criteria and needs of the auction files is regarded as because of the auction percentage inside a couple business days on the go out of one’s market and you may (or) the latest placement of a meantime process into results of social procurement.

5. In the circumstances specified because of the rules to have public procurement, the consumer, the brand new organizer away from public procurement, this new single coordinator Milf Sites dating site out-of personal procurement means an expert commission otherwise appoint an expert to prepare an expert view regarding the conformity of goods, work, qualities supplied by possible companies to the technical specification, that’s part of market documents.

The process on the development out of a specialist payment and you will (or) the word an expert, together with conditions for advantages decided of the legislation having public procurement.

1) through the public procurement web webpage, consult content and you can clarifications out of potential services in connection with the software to express the new consideration, review and you will investigations out-of programs to have participation on market;

2) so you’re able to explain all the information part of the apps for participation from the auction, from public procurement net site, demand the desired recommendations regarding related some one otherwise court organizations, state government.

This is not permitted to post a request and other measures of the public auction commission linked to complementing the program getting involvement in the market which have destroyed data, replacement the fresh new records registered throughout the software to have contribution about public auction, bringing badly performed data files in accordance with the degree criteria and you can requirements of your own auction records.

Footnote. Article 34 while the revised from the Laws of your own Republic away from Kazakhstan old No. 72-VII (will likely be enforced from ).

The newest public auction commission takes into account the applying for participation about market because the meeting the needs of the fresh new auction paperwork whether it includes grammatical or arithmetic errors which can be corrected versus affecting new substance of one’s registered application

1) information regarding the new demands of public auction fee relative to subparagraphs 1) and 2) regarding region certainly paragraph six of Post 34 from the Law;

The new method towards result of personal procurement by the auction method could be appealed from the auction new member in how given from this Law

2) information regarding possible suppliers whose apps for contribution regarding market was refused, that have a detailed description reason because of their getting rejected, as well as guidance and records guaranteeing its non-conformity with the qualification conditions and requires of the public auction documentation;