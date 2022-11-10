Ibukun Akinola is an entrepreneur and you will money lead with more than 7 many years of experience in the new Nigerian tech place

For over twelve many years, Solape spent some time working on Nigerian’s greatest economic labels, as well as Skye Lender, Sterling Lender, Wema Financial, Leadway Guarantee, and you can FCMB, before waltzing into client-edge of communications during the Meristem, a number one financing organization, since head from business and you will marketing and sales communications.

Ibukun’s entrepreneurial travel were only available in 2014 whenever, together with her co-founders, she been PushCV, an online recruitment system to help you bridge the newest gap between people looking for work and you will companies out of labour. Almost every other products in the list become 500Dishes, 99Staff and you may .

From inside the 2016, , an on-line coupons platform aimed at democratising offers, was released. Within the 2019, this product morphed towards the Piggyvest, incorporating mini-resource choices to the platform, and then make very investment products available and you can sensible to over several million pages that have deals from inside the countless naira.

Damilola Olokesusi is the co-originator and you can President away from Nigeria’s top transportation-passionate transportation business, Shuttlers. The firm is revolutionising exactly how experts and companies travel from the ever-hectic Lagos and you will Abuja area.

The latest Shuttlers system allows experts and you will organizations to fairly share rides into the decent buses back and forth from functions. Which have Shuttlers, pages guide travel collectively repaired paths in the 60-80 % straight down pricing than many other drive-hailing functions. Shuttlers operates an excellent “no rise through the top hours or poor weather” prices, the original of its kind from inside the Africa.

Damilola try a beneficial “Forbes30under30 (2019) Person getting Technical”, and you will was chosen from the British regulators to possess an occurrence replace from inside the 2020. This lady has gained honors, including the Electronic & Technical Prize during the Ladies in Africa Competition from inside the Morocco during the 2017 additionally the Honor to find the best Tip in the Aso House Demonstration Big date. Less than this lady leaders, Shuttlers elevated a beneficial $step 1.six mil seed resource, announcing intentions to expand on the much more African urban urban centers.

Damilola is actually positioned to continue to guide invention in the technology and you may transport circles and other groups in Nigeria and you will within Niche dating site world.

Agusto ‘s the President and you can an effective co-founder off tix.africa, a home-provider ticketing program for skills organisers so you’re able to record, carry out, and you may collect payment getting real time and virtual events.

In 2020, she introduced an initiative entitled Shemoves Shuttles, an all-people bus services (paid because of the Ford Vehicles Providers) that has inspired 600+ people advantages by-turning the commute time and energy to understanding day

The platform allows you having organisers to make and you may monetise real time or digital situations, do customisable event users, and you can secure percentage collection through Paystack. In addition offers site visitors a seamless treatment for guide and you can attend live hours.

The team is working on developing a local digital conference room for its pages. As part of its the fresh innovation, it will also assist them to shop balances for the a digital bag, in fact it is directed anywhere between occurrences to have payments toward organizations RFID wristbands – a product typical attendees of the EatDrinkLagos event would-be common with.

This woman is a home-instructed interface designer, an enthusiastic experiences organiser, and you will co-founder of Eat Drink Lagos. The fresh attempts that been as the a beneficial site has exploded for the brand new wade-to help you bible for inhabitants and you will people choosing the best places to consume and you will drink inside Lagos.

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti is the creator and you will Ceo out of Herconomy, a female-focused fintech business intent on performing savings for ladies.

Herconomy is Nigeria’s earliest electronic system out-of lady entrepreneurs and masters centering on empowering women and you may hooking up lady to one another and you will possibilities, like provides, fellowships, grants, perform, and. She’s along with a writer, business person and you will young around the globe frontrunner along with a decade of management and management experience working in the style, selling and you may manufacturing, and you can, most recently, the fresh technical industry.