How to Invite Users to Your Badoo Clone?

Coding. We won’t list all the details of the dating website development process, since the topic is too complex to be described in a couple of lines. It is during this stage that the main ‘magic’ happens, and your idea turns into a real working resource.

Testing . Before publishing your site, you need to check it for bugs so that after launch it works smoothly, according to the intended scenario.

The site launch. After the dating service website has passed quality control provided by QA engineers, our Agilie team releases the web resource – namely, we put it on the Internet. Your site is hosted, it has its own date me domain, and it is ready to meet its first visitors.

Post-Release solution. We always offer individual and original solutions. We provide a plan for further development and optimization of the project, as well as the possibility of contacting our SEO specialists with the goal of increasing the number of unique visits to your resource.

Now you know how to set up a dating site, but its not enough. Also, you must find a way to make it really popular and in demand.

SEO optimization . SEO techniques are aimed at bringing your resource to the first lines of search queries. The better SEO optimization is conducted, the more chances you have to outstrip your competitors, and other online dating websites.

Link directories. Some people consider the method obsolete, but it is still “right-to-life”.With the right approach, itll bring a lot of benefits to your online dating resource.

Contextual Google ads. Surely, you know about such a cool (and quite simple) method of online promotion. Be sure to include it in your must-have marketing activities.

Social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Moreover, you can advertise your own Badoo both for a fee and completely free of charge (just find an experienced SMM expert).

Conclusions

study your competitors. Think about what you can surpass them in and what competitive advantages you should offer. In extreme cases, if you dont have any unique ideas, try to surprise users with the design or presentation of the material. Impress and be memorable, but don’t cut it too fat.

understand the needs of your target audience. It depends on the dating niche you have chosen. Draw a portrait of a potential user and figure out: what does this person expect? What features will fetch him?

choose a company, which knows how to build a dating website from scratch. We’ve already given some advice on the matter, but we’ll add a few more tips on what to consider when searching for a developer. So, take into account:

quality of the portfolio. Do you like the pieces presented in the portfolio? Are there any web or mobile dating site projects among them?

If you need a good IT team, wed like to offer our services for dating website development. Agilie company meets all the aforementioned conditions and asks for reasonable prices.

Decide on this issue before embarking on the process of on-the-scene dating website development

The search engine is good, but not enough to satisfy the users of a modern dating site. Theyll also want to see people nearby in order to choose a future friend in their location. That’s why Badoo offers the feature in question.

Built-in purchases. Offer users the opportunity to make in-app purchases: they might be glad to buy special stickers, virtual gifts to the candidates whom they like, and so on.

Cool photo content . Your dating site software would have a better chance of success if its image content meets high-quality criteria. How to achieve such a goal, you may ask? Just specify the photo requirements that users must upload to complete their profiles. With so many photo editing programs, this won’t be a real problem.

The UI/UX designer broods over the creative idea, experiments with the forms of information presentation, and the client chooses what seems right and appealing to him.