How To Find The Best First Deposit Bonus Casinos?

Percentage First Deposit Bonus

Sometimes a casino would offer other percentage rather then 100% match deposit bonus. You can find casinos that offer 50% or even more then 100% like 150% or 300%. The 50% or any other percentage that is less then 100% is normally offered in the welcome bonus package. This means that you can get an additional 50% deposit match on the second deposit or any other consecutive deposit. So if you deposit $100 the casino will add an additional $50 to your bank account upon deposit. We will be discussing the welcome bonus packages later in more detail.

As for the other percentages which are more then 100%, the technique is the same. You basically deposit your preferred amount, let’s say $100, and the casino will gave you a whooping $300 straight into your bank account.

Be careful with this however, some casinos will advert their welcome bonus as for example; 500% up to $10,000. Although some casinos will literally give you 500% of what you deposit, others might only give you 100% on your first deposit and the rest on consecutive deposits. So make sure to know exactly what you are getting on your first deposit.

Casino Welcome Bonus Package

Like bonuses, welcome bonus packages differ from casino to casino. each and every one of them configure their own strategy to give the player incentives so that he keeps on playing and depositing at their casino. For the sake of this explanation, let us assume that you just found out good looking casino with a good welcome bonus offer which states the following; 250% up to $1,600.

However as soon as you go into the terms and conditions of the bonus you realise that on your first deposit you will get 100% up to $250. You continue reading and soon you discover that the welcome bonus is split into 4 sections which are based on four deposits into the casino.

1st Deposit: 100% up to $250

2nd Deposit: 50% up to $250

3rd Deposit: 50% up to $500

4th Deposit 50% up to $600

If you add up all the numbers in the list, it would make exactly 250% up to $1600.Do not get us wrong here, there is really nothing wrong with this kind of welcome bonus, in fact it’s a nice looking welcome bonus package. However, we wanted to point out that the actual first welcome deposit bonus is actually a normal match deposit bonus of up to $250.

Now that you have learnt what a welcome bonus is, its time for you to know how to actually find a good one! First off, you will have to find a casino that has your preferred type of games or game titles. So if you like playing tables games like blackjack or roulette or any other game like online slots, video poker, make sure that these types of games are available.

Check The Welcome Bonus Offer

Next up is to check the actual welcome bonus offer the casino has in store. Mainly have a look at the percentage match amount and the limit amount the casino has implied. However, do not just pick one up, check other casinos too because all the casinos now a days would probably have your preferred games and also a good welcome bonus offer. Besides, welcome bonus offers tend to change from time to time so it your responsibility to make sure you get the latest bonuses. Also we recommend you to check for the latest casino promotion offers too and make sure that the casino in question offers a good array of weekly or daily promotions for registered players.