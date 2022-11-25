How To Develop a Dating App Like Bumble: CostFeatures

Mobile apps have become more powerful and valuable than ever. From ordering your favorite food to booking a taxi or even learning a new language, these apps help us do everything. And now, these apps can even help to find the perfect partner.

Dating apps have ascended in popularity. These apps help you find the most compatible people and date them in real life. Due to the hectic lifestyle, most people don’t have the time to physically look for a compatible match. Consequently, they turn to online dating apps to come across various profiles and find the right person to fall in love with.

An increasing number of millennials are using these apps to find their best match. And so, many entrepreneurs are investing in developing dating apps that help users find their mate with just a tap. If you are one of them, this blog is for you. Here, we will look at the various aspects of developing a fully-functional online dating app such as Bumble.

Dating Mobile Apps – Introduction

A social dating mobile app enables the users to find a match for themselves and then set up a date with them through the chat feature. Most apps require the users to enter their location, interests, and preferences to find the ideal match.

Nowadays, there are several dating apps available to users. The most popular ones include Bumble and Tinder. The two apps have witnessed a significant spike in nudistfriends sign up usage, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. The newer dating apps are now coming with innovative features like video calls and audio messages.

Dating Mobile App Market Size Statistics

The online dating industry has shown tremendous growth in terms of sales in the past couple of years. It has been constantly rising in popularity. And this is primarily due to the increase in the number of singles around the globe, especially in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

As per Statista, the online dating segment’s revenue is expected to reach $3,601m by the end of 2021. Furthermore, this revenue is expected to reach $4,744m by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.13%.

By 2025, the total number of online dating app users is expected to reach 489.9m.

The average revenue from each user will amount to 9.18 USD.

The United States will be the top country generating maximum revenue from online dating apps in global comparison. After the US, the leading countries will be India, China, Japan, and the UK.

Millennials have become very specific about what they want in their partner. They take every little thing into account, such as their perspective on life, opinions, likes, dislikes, etc. This prompts the service providers to build dating apps with newer and improved features to entice the users. For instance, some apps have started using AI to offer relevant matches to users and provide appropriate guidance.

Let us look at one of the most popular dating apps on the market today- Bumble. An overview of the app will help you understand what users expect from a good online dating app.

Bumble Mobile App- Overview

Bumble is one of the leading online dating apps available nowadays. It provides a straightforward way for users to identify a compatible match.

One of the best things about the app is that it only allows women to make the first move. Thus, women feel not only empowered but also much more comfortable using the platform. Besides, it also supports same-sex relationships. If a user is matched with another user of the same sex.

Moving on, there are a few highly distinguishing characteristics of Bumble that makes it stand out. They are as follows: