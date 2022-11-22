How to delete your Clover Dating account?

Clover is a popular online dating app. It is currently available in 90 countries of the world. But most of the users on the platform are from the United States(90%) followed by Canada. It is popular among young adults and almost 90% of the users are between the age of 18 and 34. Clover has been featured in different lifestyle magazines multiple times due to its popularity.

Clover is also said to have one of the most active userbases in the dating scene. And that combined with more than 10 million users is a bonus. That alone speaks about how popular the platform is.

The platform is free to use and you don’t have to pay to use it. Almost all of the core features are free but you get extra perks and benefits if you pay for the premium subscription. The premium membership will only make your experience better. Reviews have said that Clover has better features than most of the other dating apps in the business.

Clover has mobile apps available on both the popular platforms – Android and iOS so that you don’t have to worry about the choice of device you own. But unfortunately, there is no web version of the app, so you are required to use a mobile device.

Why you should think about deleting your Clover account?

Just like any other dating platform in existence, there are issues with Clover too. Let us take a look at the not-so-good aspects of using Clover that might make you want to stray away from the platform or even delete your Clover account for good.

Even though Clover advertises itself as a free-to-use platform and has almost all of its core features free, the good features are hidden behind a paywall. You cannot see users who have liked you nor can you message your matches with a free membership. And you have to pay a monthly subscription fee to get access to them.

Unlike other dating apps, Clover is only available as an app on your phone and not as a website. At the moment the website is only there to share information about the platform and not as the actual dating platform. Hence you cannot access your profile and matches on a computer. If you value using the platform on your computer on top of using it on your phone, then you will be disappointed. So choose another app is that is what you want from a dating app.

Compared to other popular platforms like Tinder and Bumble, Clover has a smaller pool of single people. So there is less probability of finding a good match here compared to other sites. If you want to be part of a larger pool of singles and boost your chances, then you are better off joining other platforms.

Compared to other dating platforms, Clover seems to be lacking in the Customer Support department. A lot of users have complained about being treated poorly when they inquired about their issues. Users have said that they got late and unhelpful replies. Some of them didn’t even get a reply at all. And on top of that Clover doesn’t seem to have a well-documented guidance section that could help confused and troubled users.

Users have also had issues with payments. Some have expressed that they got scammed out of their money because of recurring payments even after canceling and the customer support being useless in the matter.

Previous users have also complained about the presence of fake profiles, bots, and scammers ruining the dating experience on the platform. Users have had to deal with catfishes (who pretend to be someone they’re not) and scammers who were out for their money.