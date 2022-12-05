How To Create a Dating App: Top 3 Tips To Get Started With

Love is not only in the air nowadays, but in smartphones too. It can also be a lucrative business for rational entrepreneurs. The global dating app market is transforming. IBISWorld research showed that over the past five years, in the United States alone, its annual growth was 11.9%, and in 2019 the total niche revenue reached the $3 billion . These figures are an excellent reason to think about creating your dating app like Tinder.

Despite there being many players in the market, a product that would meet all user needs has not yet appeared. This means that there are still niches that you can target to build a thriving business that helps users search for a soulmate. All it will take is a great idea and quality implementation.

But what would users expect from a brand new dating app? How can you create a product to attract your target audience, gain momentum and make a profit? We cover these and other issues in detail in our guide.

What Do Users Expect From a Dating App?

When looking for the ideal concept for a future application, startups often forget that any product must solve real problems experienced by the target audience. Otherwise, even the brightest idea will fail. Hence, it is paramount that dating app development is targeted at a specific but sufficient audience. It will allow you to pinpoint its needs and meet expectations.

Security and Privacy

You might be surprised to know that privacy and security are the most critical factors for dating apps users. As they are a top priority, you can turn this need into a unique value proposition of your product and make it an essential part of your marketing strategy.

User security is based on creating conditions where all parties will be fully protected both inside and outside the platform. It can include profile verification, message filtering, the ability to blacklist unwanted contacts and block nudity or inappropriate content. For instance, Tinder has gone beyond standard measures and added an SOS button with a location tracking function and emergency assistance. At the same time, Sweet Pea uses a “Hush” feature to flag offensive messages. This means its up to users to decide whether to open the content or not.

Data privacy and security must also be implemented at a high level to avoid Darwin local singles hookup app data leaks and misuse. It only takes one incident to destroy a product, so approach this issue responsibly and choose only professional developers who can create a truly secure solution. Whats more, be sure to request permission to process users’ personal data, indicating how and why it is stored within a dating app. This aspect in particular applies to the European market, where GDPR compliance is a must.

Personalized Experience

People no longer want to use one-size-fits-all dating sites and expect a personalized experience. This factor has led to the emergence of many niche sites that bring together people with specific interests, values and lifestyles. For example, the JSwipe dating app is aimed at Jews, Hater unites people based on what they don’t like, and Sizzle has brought bacon lovers together.

You can target one niche or create a sophisticated multi-niche platform. The main thing is that a final product should have a clearly defined target audience and benefits it can offer them.