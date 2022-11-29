How to activate a free premium account on Twoo from PC or Mobile – Guide

On many occasions we may need extra help to facilitate the process of communication with new people in these types of applications, luckily Twoo offers various premium plans to activate new functions and privileges on the platform. For that reason, with this article we are going to show you how to activate a free premium account on Twoo from PC or mobile.

What are the premium packages and their rates that currently exist on Twoo?

In such a way that the application adapts flexibly to the tastes and needs of each user, Twoo has the option of logging in from a cell phone, tablet or PC to access the various premium packages of the platform and their current rates with the goal you can analyze and decide on the plan that suits you according to your interests in the application.

To have access to the list of premium packages you must enter the Twoo platform from the mobile application or the web server of the PC and once you log in you must click on the green ‘Premium’ button in the options bar that is located at the top of the screen on the right hand side next to the button to buy ‘Points’.

Once you have entered this option, a pop-up tab will open where you will have the premium packages of 1 week for $ 1.99, 1 month for $ 2.99, 3 months for $ 6.99 and 6 months for $ that you can cancel through a credit card just by entering the card information or through a PayPal account.

The other premium option that you have available is through the ‘Points’ that have several packages of 550 points for $ 7.49, 900 points for $ , 1,250 points for $ and 2,750 points for $ and you can also cancel them using a credit card or PayPal account.

How to get a free trial of Twoo and access its Premium features?

The process to get a free trial of Twoo and access its premium features is similar to activating and using Badoo Premium for free as they are platforms with similar softwareTherefore, we can assure you that this is a fairly simple process with which you can enjoy the premium functions for a short period of time.

Before starting this process it is necessary that you know all the functions that you will have available with the premium version of Twoo so that you can get the most out of them during the free trial period. Here we explain everything you can do with the premium version of Twoo and its main advantages

You will have the ‘Like’ section unlocked, that is, you will be able to discover the users who have liked you to chat with them.

You will be able to observe all users who visit your profile and not just the number of those who have done it, so you can know who is interested in you.

You will get the option of send a message to any user without any limitation, in addition to knowing if your messages have been read and when.

You will possess the ability to visit other users’ profiles invisibly so that other premium users do not know about your visit.

There will be no advertising in the application that eters to get new users.

Having said this, we will now explain to you the way in which you can enjoy all these options for free through any device compatible with the Twoo application.

From the iOS and Android mobile application

The first thing you should do is access the Twoo mobile application that you can download in the App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users, and once you have entered your account you must enter the profile section to select the icon with the three ellipsis (…) at the top right of the screen.

Next, a drop-down menu of options will open where you must select the ‘Settings’ section that is accompanied by an icon in the form of a cogwheel, within the settings menu you must locate the ‘Account’ section and select the icon in the shape of a pencil that is in the upper right part of said section.

Then you will have available the option to edit your account where you should mark on ‘Delete account’ and continue with this process until the end where the Twoo application will offer you the option of obtaining a premium account for 3 days so that you can continue within the application.

It is important to mention that this method you can only do it once per account, that is to say that to use it again you must have a new account.

Inside the web browser

While the process to obtain a premium account for free through the browser begins by entering the Twoo web portal, where you can use the same method we use for the mobile application trying to delete the account.

Although you also have available the option of clicking on the green ‘Premium’ button in the upper toolbar to open the window of premium packages and their rates, after that you must close this window again and a new one will appear on the screen. option for get Twoo premium for a week by inviting friends to create an account on Twoo.

You simply must copy said link and share it with your contactsOnce they complete the registration in Twoo, you will be able to have free access to the premium functions of the application.