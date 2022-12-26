HOW MUCH CAN YOU WIN WITH THE BEST BONUSES?

No bonus offer guarantees you will win any cash from the promotion – but with some luck, you have a fair chance of coming away with some winnings. The total amount that you can win is dependent on the total value of the bonus, the maximum win cap, and the all important element of random luck:

The value of your bonus can affect the amount you could win. For example, if you get a €100 bonus, then you can play more rounds, than you would with a €20 bonus, which might increase the amount of leverage you have to bank some winnings. Some bonus offers require you to play-through the bonus and deposit through a wager-requirement (e.g. x35), while others only require you to play with the bonus cash, which can impact the chances of making the bonus profitable.

Some bonus offers put a limit on the maximum amount a player can win from a bonus – such as €500, or €1000, while others are unlimited. Progressive jackpot games are usually exempt from any bonus caps – meaning if really lucky, players could land a big progressive jackpot using bonus money.

Unsurprisingly, random chance is a significant factor that affects whether you end-up with any withdrawable winnings from a bonus offer. There are no guarantees – so consider how much of a bonus offer you wish to 20 dollar deposit casino claim, in terms of your triggering deposit (if required).

BEST BONUSES PRO’S & CON’S

Claiming the best bonus offers from high-class online casinos, offers you the chance to play a free session and potentially win some cash winnings, using the house’s cash. However, before you dive in and start claiming the best bonuses – get familiar with the potential pro’s and con’s of casino bonus offers:

Selecting the best bonuses at our recommended casinos, will give you a fair chance of using free bonus cash and any free spins, to try and gain some winnings. The best bonuses have several pro’s, which usually make them worth claiming, if you’re already wanting to play some casino sessions. Most bonus promotions can be claimed by new players, with a small minimum deposit, but also offer experienced players the option of taking advantage of much higher-value deposit bonuses (e.g. a 100% match bonus from €10 to €300 offers a lot of flexibility for your budget). With some luck, the best bonus casinos give you a fair chance of gaining some winnings.

Casino bonuses are often worth claiming, but there’s no guarantee of winning, so it’s worth being aware of any con’s attached to the best bonus offers. For inexperienced players, you can select small bonuses that have minimum deposits of €10-20. For players with more experience and bigger budgets, you’ll find the best bonuses can reward you with €100-200 or more – especially if the casino offers re-deposit bonuses. It’s also worth looking at the terms and conditions of the best bonuses, including the wager-requirement (e.g. play deposit and/or winnings through a certain value of bets such as x35 before you can withdraw) and any bonus winnings cap (e.g. max winning of €1000).

If you’re looking for a deposit bonus, it’s worth thinking about your budget and selecting the offer that matches you best

Tip: When using the best bonuses, play-through your cash to meet the wager-requirement, on games with a 100% bonus value; typically slots tend to have a 100% value, but table games and selected games may be significantly lower! We recommend scanning the bonus terms on the casino site if you’re unsure, or load-up live chat to check with the support team.