How long do I have to pay for Tinder Gold?

Many users dissatisfied with the situation and eager to get the advantages the Gold membership offers have started looking for ways to get a discount. Many sites have sprung up offering “surefire” ways and tips on how to get a discount. Some even offer strategies on how to enjoy the Gold status for free.

Sadly, these methods dont work and they cant provide you with a discount or a free Gold membership. Some sites offering them are harmless and are only trying to increase their traffic with such headlines. There are also those that engage in data harvesting and fraud. If you come across an offer for a discounted or free Tinder Gold membership on a random site, your best bet is to steer away from that site.

Email Offers

All that being said, there is a way you can get a discount for Tinder Gold. Thats through the offer directly from Tinder. These are sent via email to select members. It is still unclear how Tinder selects the users to offer the discount to, though some users have even received 50% discount offers.

These discounts will usually only last for one or two months. Also, rumor has it that the users leaving the Gold program are more likely to get the discount offer in order to stay. Some users have also been offered discount upon signing up for the upgrade or shortly afterward.

Stay Forever Young

Another way to pay less for Tinder Gold is to be under 28. Thanks to Tinders interesting pricing policy, users under 28 dont pay the full price.

Promo Codes

If you receive an official email from Tinder youll get a genuine Promo Code. Although you can do a quick Google search for Tinder codes and see what works (just dont give out any personal information or pay for it), Promo Codes are another way to save on Tinder Gold.

You can cancel your membership at any time. If you cancel within the billing period youll still have access to Gold benefits until your next billing date. If you sign up for the six months or year option be sure to log in and cancel before it renews if you dont want the service.

Those who signed up for a longer service period wont get a prorated refund. Your Gold membership will remain active until the renewal date.

Does Tinder offer refunds?

Officially, no. Tinder will not offer a refund if you sign up for Gold then decide it wasnt worth it. If your payment method or account was hacked then contact Tinder support to request a refund.

If you sign up to pay with your Apple ID, Google Play, or even PayPal, you can request a refund through that service which may be the only workaround.

Is there a trial period?

Nope. At least not at the time of writing. When you sign up for Tinder Gold youll immediately go to a payment screen. The payment is drafted as soon as you hit the ‘Confirm option.

Are there discounts for Military or Students?

Not that weve seen. There are some sites offering these discounts but again, that is not official Tinder discounts so “buyer beware.”

To Gold or Not to Gold

Tinder Gold can be too expensive for some users. Unfortunately, the only legitimate ways to get a discount are Tinders offers and being under 28. We dont recommend or support trying third-party solutions and tips.

Do you have Tinder Gold? If yes, is it worth the money? If not, would you give it a try? How about a discount? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.