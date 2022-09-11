Homocysteine get accumulate in the latest blood if there’s useless folate and/otherwise vitamin B

Neural tube defects (NTD) may result in anencephaly or spina bifida, which are mostly fatal congenital malformations of the central nervous system. The defects arise from failure of embryonic neural tube to close, which occurs between the 21 st and 28 th days after conception, a time when many women are unaware of their pregnancy (38). Randomized controlled trials have demonstrated 60% to 100% reductions in NTD cases when women consumed folic acid supplements in addition to a varied diet during the month before and the month after conception. Increasing evidence indicates that the homocysteine-lowering effect of folic acid plays a critical role in reducing the risk of NTD (39). several for effective functioning of the methionine synthase enzyme. in B 12 levels and elevated homocysteine concentrations have been found in the blood and amniotic fluid of pregnant women at high risk of NTD (40). The recent meta-analysis of 12 case-control studies, including 567 mothers with current or prior NTD-affected pregnancy and 1,566 unaffected mothers, showed that low maternal vitamin B 12 status was associated with an increased risk of NTD (41). Yet, whether vitamin B 12 supplementation may be beneficial in the prevention of NTD has not been evaluated (42).

The occurrence of vitamin B 12 deficiency prevails in the elderly population and has been frequently associated with Alzheimer’s disease (reviewed in 43). One study found lower vitamin B 12 levels in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Alzheimer’s disease than in patients with other types of dementia, though blood levels of vitamin B 12 did not differ (44). The reason for the association of low vitamin B 12 status with Alzheimer’s disease is not clear. Vitamin B 12 deficiency, like folate deficiency, may lead to decreased synthesis of methionine and S-adenosylmethionine (SAM), thereby adversely affecting methylation reactions. Methylation reactions are essential for the metabolism of components of the myelin sheath of nerve cells as well as for synthesis of neurotransmitters (18). Other metabolic implications of vitamin B 12 deficiency include the accumulation of homocysteine and methylmalonic acid, which might contribute to the neuropathologic features of dementia (43).

