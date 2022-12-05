He served their tourist with love, a fantastic conversation, and constantly a giant laugh

“The new Atef Khodr store in Souk El Joukh, this new fabric sector, based in downtown Beirut ranging from Allenby Street and you can Souq Al Tawileh, was a well-known meeting area in regards to our lengthened family members, especially into Tuesday days. My father, like other out of their other shop residents at the time, try proud of their team which had been not simply a swap, and also a lifestyle. Both long cream-color tables, accustomed exhibit and you will clipped fabrics, was changed into coffees dining tables when unique traffic dropped inside the on Tuesday mornings or even in the fresh late mid-day to the weekdays. Atef, notorious for their hospitality, ordered selection of conventional beverages in addition to lemonade, jellab, and you will tamr hindi in the greatest Berket Souk este Tawileh, and frequently added chocolate eg katayef and mehallabieh. For the kids whom tagged and their mom for the those individuals busy Saturday morning searching sprees, the latest dump in the Ammo Atef’s shop is actually unique.

Within the spring and summer, my dad closed his shop into the Saturdays during the dos.00 p.meters., an occasion the guy awaited impatiently weekly so you’re able to check out their dear hometown from Baakline, on the Chouf Slopes. Due to the fact my father don’t push it absolutely was Antoine, our very own Coptic Egyptian driver, which chosen united states upwards on store inside our 1958 Ford Ferlane. Often of a lot cousins, little ones and you will adolescents, might be waiting around for Ammunition Atef to finish their work and bring them to Baakline. My personal dad’s shop is packed with glee, just materials.

He’d of numerous family members regarding the souk, many Armenians. One of is own closest associates and you will buddy are a keen Armenian modify named Joseph. Into the combat, Joseph looked for sanctuary in the Baakline where he tried to resume new team using my dad. Eventually the guy insisted ongoing to help you Beirut, up against my personal father’s guidance, to check his members of the family. I never watched him again. Lebanon’s battle ripped family aside and some never recovered.

Atef liked their shop that was his lifetime, besides financially and in addition socially

One year before the combat exploded when you look at the April 1975, my dad chose to redesign their shop. One of the better interior designers in the Beirut advised your so you’re able to play with pine wood, and so the cream color tables offered means to fix pine timber tables plus the flooring was in fact redone supplying the shop a unique search. Dad was required to borrow cash to pay for cost, and you may, like other sincere dealers during the time, his dollars was at his gift ideas. His store are prepared to found most of the Dormeuil, Emmanuel Zegna or any other brands imported out of The united kingdomt. Atef is satisfied he never ever ordered one or two the same parts so you can be sure his customers exclusivity. If the combat bankrupt away, my father had materials at vent, and some were still would love to getting stacked off boats. Of numerous never caused it to be so you can their store. Once the fighting were only available in new souks, my dad was told so you’re able to blank his store, therefore the guy took the fabrics so you’re able to Baakline. The guy including had a secure inside the store, where lengthened friends and relatives remaining property because Atef are top by folk. Thank goodness, he emptied new safer merely as time passes earlier are blown right up by the militiamen whom destroyed his shop.