Hannah’s friends say Zeglaitis had gender together with her if you are she is ‘blacked out’

She returned to where her members of the family was in fact seated, she told you, and doing the period she said a couple members of the newest Vlog Squad came back with a container off dark-coloured alcohol.

Trisha Paytas, an old Vlog Group affiliate, told Insider she is at this new apartment for around forty-five times one nights having Hannah and her family members. Paytas said the night time is actually “a bad situation.” She said she remaining while the lady was ingesting while you are underage, which thought “insane” so you’re able to the woman. Paytas and additionally said the ladies caused it to be clear they failed to wish to have class sex with Zeglaitis.

Paytas informed Insider you to Vlog Team associate Jeff Wittek visited go get alcoholic drinks to the party immediately following she advised Nash, her date at that time, not to. Paytas said she and you will Nash left ahead of Wittek https://datingranking.net/clover-review/ returned.

Paytas and you may Nash are no stretched matchmaking, and she’s got frequently criticized Dobrik and Nash into social networking, in addition to for what she states is a cycle out of decisions one to exploits ladies

She including generated a good TikTok proclaiming that she immediately after damaged this lady automobile into the Nash’s domestic if you are high on meth. Dobrik’s admirers provides requested Paytas’ trustworthiness, plus because of the mentioning their reputation of negative postings throughout the Dobrik and Nash.

Hannah’s friend Sarah, exactly who told you she failed to take in one night as she is operating, advised Insider she recalls Todd Smith inquiring the group what kind regarding alcohol some one wanted. Sarah together with said she remembers Smith and you can Wittek going back so you’re able to the fresh new apartment with Smith carrying a container from Jack Daniel’s whiskey. Sarah shared a photo that have Insider out of Zeglaitis sitting which have Hannah along with her relatives alongside a container of Jack Daniel’s and you will a great 2-liter package from Pepsi.

“At this point, I am unable to really think of much,” Hannah said. “I just consider are very uncomfortable being seriously really distressed and you may upset you to definitely my pals believe this option was in fact great plus they are actually just objectifying and you can terrible.”

Into the a phone call which have Insider, Wittek declined purchasing the alcohol and you may said he didn’t envision Smith will have purchased sometimes, no matter if he said Smith “loves whiskey

Hannah said she eaten really liquor the night she filmed to the Vlog Team one to she blacked out. Sarah advised Insider that Hannah desired to head to Zeglaitis’ space which have Zeglaitis and their pal Audrey. Even in the event Sarah said she could give you to Hannah are drunk, she try at ease with enabling their go into the space as Hannah wouldn’t be by yourself that have Zeglaitis.

“I recently think of watching their and you can Dom talking a lot,” additional Sarah, who said Hannah and you will Zeglaitis was basically both drinking. “They were one another on the floor, and you may naturally a good amount of alcoholic drinks was being exchanged and type regarding, particularly, nudged towards their. There had been of course moments she is sipping they regarding her very own volition, however, there are in addition to moments where he was obviously trying get the lady for a lot more.”

Sarah told you Hannah managed to enter the room, but you to she you’ll tell Hannah is inebriated due to the fact she started speaking too much and you may shown “conceptual view” – points that Sarah told you Hannah usually did when she try drunk.

“She wasn’t fully defined and you can articulate,” Sarah told you. “You can give she was naturally influenced by things. It absolutely was very noticeable in the manner she are speaking, which had been very quickly and a lot.”

Shortly after Hannah and Audrey was regarding room that have Zeglaitis, Sarah told you others people in the Vlog Group started trying to concentrate inside. Some of them actually exposed the entranceway to look at just what are happening, Sarah said. In retrospect, Sarah imagine it absolutely was “disgusting” that folks was viewing.