For example, more than 5% of the population of Australia are active Tinder users

Tinder’s strategy, as you see, turned out to be successful, and it makes sense to follow this example when making your app

Taking into account psychology . Another Tinder’s breakthrough is related to the psychology of users. People registered with Match or eHarmony were often shy about this fact and did not hurry to recommend these resources to their friends. With Tinder, it was quite different: men and women perceive this service as an entertaining and fashionable application and willingly share the experience of using it. So, the conclusion: considering the app development strategy, do not forget about the needs and psychological comfort of your customers.

Network effect . The number of users in each particular region was a crucial factor for Tinder. In a city where only 100 people have installed the application, potential partners would end up in a couple of sessions, and the service can be abandoned and forgotten. Due to numerous presentations, Tinder managed to increase the audience to the critical mass that initiated a “chain reaction”. What lesson can you draw from here? It’s very simple: do not spare money to promote the mobile dating app.

Felicitous UI/UX. One of the main secrets of Tinder’s popularity lies in the approach that UX designers have chosen to organize the dating search. Information on potential partners is presented in the form of cards, which are clear and easy to manage. Moreover, these cards look really appealing, users like them. So if you decide to make a dating app, pay maximum attention to its design, for a proper visual component is half the success.

Mutual interest . A serious drawback of traditional dating services is that users receive countless messages from uninteresting people. In Tinder, this problem has been solved by using a system of mutual likes when communication starts only when two parties have shown interest.

Perfect onboarding . The process of filling a profile on most dating services takes a long time. Thanks to the integration with Facebook and App Store, registering with Tinder requires almost no effort. And a person can be involved in the process of finding his soulmate within a couple of minutes after downloading the application. Implementation of this feature is quite simple while the effect is still impressive. Do not forget about this feature when making the app.

Extension of the functionality. Tinder does not neglect to add new features from time to time, thereby keeping up users’ interest. For example…

Matchmaker . In , the application has been supplemented with an additional feature – Matchmaker. Thanks to this feature, Tinder allows users to introduce other people to each other. Agree, this is a great way to expand the target audience and attract new users – those who’d like to help their friends in search of the perfect couple. Take up this lead thinking of how to create a dating app able to succeed.

The Sorting System. In e possible to distribute profiles to groups (for example: “friends from France” or “people who like to play bowling”). In addition, the application supports 24 new languages ever since.

Moments . In , Tinder has supplemented its functionality with Moments. This feature allows users to share the events of their lives by adding photos that are automatically deleted after 24 hours. If you want christiandatingforfree to develop a dating app that will appeal to users, let them express their emotions too.

On the other hand, there are other options which also have certain advantages. And we think we need to thrash out this subject.