Find Out Which Love Island Couples Are Still Together

Ahead of the premiere of Peacock’s Love Island USA, we’re doing a status check on all the couples from the hit reality series. Find out who is still together and which lovebirds broke up.

Since the show’s U.K. debut in 2015, hundreds of hot singles have found romance across the franchise’s many seasons. But for as many successful relationships that have been formed on the show, just as many didn’t make it off of the island.

As 10 new singles prepare to enter the villa on the new season of Peacock’s Love Island USA, fans will have to tune in to see which couples find true love and which will leave the island the same as they arrived: solo.

Premiering July 19, first-time host Sarah Hyland previously teased that this season will feature “unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we’ve never seen,” telling E! News, “We are pushing the boundaries this time around.”

Ahead of this summer’s hottest (and sexiest) series premiere, we’re doing a relationship status check on which Love Island couples have withstood the test of time and which fell short, from fan-favorites and season winners to duos who reconnected post-filming.

The 2021 Love Island UK champs brought their love story out of the villa and into the real world in , after their loyalty was put to the test in Casa Amor during season seven.

“Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have . “It’s been a tough gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

The two found love on season two www.datingranking.net/de/dating-uber-60 of Love Island USA, which aired in summer 2020. They announced their breakup in .

Ah, young love. The winners of the inaugural season of the U.S. version (who paired up on day one and never parted) dated for several months before calling it quits at the end of 2019. “The breakup was mutual and we have left on amicable terms,” Zac wrote on his Instagram Stories. “We simply wanted different things.”

In her own statement, Elizabeth added, “Although I had wished things could’ve turned out differently life doesn’t always work out the way we could’ve hoped sometimes.”

The runner-ups dated for several months before calling it quits in late , posting statements on their respective Instagram Stories. “Alex and I are no longer together,” the lacrosse coach shared. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”

Alex explained that “heartbreak is hard,” adding, “Our story was a Fairytale romance for me, but sometimes things just don’t work out.”

While they didn’t win, the fan-favorite couple tried making long-distance work, traveling to spend the holidays together. However, Caro publicly announced that she ended the relationship in a YouTube video. “I just don’t feel like he was committed to the relationship like I was,” she said. “So that’s why I decided to break up with him.”

After delivering one of the U.S. version’s most unexpected couplings, with Kyra choosing to leave the show to see if she still had a shot with Cashel after sending him home…except he had already come back, the musically inclined couple, who started their own YouTube channel, split in October.

Alas, they ended their relationship for good (at least for now?) in , with Cashel learning on the #NoFilter podcast that Kyra had unfollowed on him on social media. “We had a good go,” he said. “I think we’re just in different places in our lives. I think she blocked my number, to be honest.”