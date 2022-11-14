Exclusive Interview With Lewis Foster Founder Of Vegan Dating App Grazer

We’ve all been there. Scouring the latest internet dating app, looking for the faintest sign that our potential match might be vegetable inclined. Over the past decade online dating become the norm for our hyped connected generation.Yet until now the online dating options for those seeking a non meat eating partner have been rather depressing place.

Obviously now its my job to know about online dating, so I have downloaded every app possible

Well, fortunately my girlfriend and I went vegan together but I have quite a few single vegan friends that would moan about how hard it was to find a vegan partner. So I decided to look into what was out there for the single vegan and vegetarian community. I was surprisingly underwhelmed by the existing services and felt there was a gap in market.

I actually studied Graphic Design but the majority of my professional career was in film, directing music videos. I think both helped me get better at creative problem solving and working in the artistic fields influenced my visual taste, hopefully this comes across in the Grazer.

My friends find it funny that I started a dating app because I have never been on an actual date. I have had my fair share of embarrassing romantic moments but I have been in a relationship for over 6 years and bypassed the dating game completely. Whats great is I have a whole new topic of conversation to talk to my single friends about that I was previously completely alien to.

Considering I am no dating guru, I think would come at this from a purely pragmatic point of view. If your looking to find a partner or just to have fun, both correspond with meeting new people and expanding your circle. For vegans and vegetarians this can sometimes be difficult but if you can put yourself out there, your going to increase your chances of finding what you want. Hopefully Grazer will make this part of dating easier.

Grazer officially launches when 5000 people in the UK sign up. What has the response been like to the app launching so far?

We have had a really incredible response. The vast majority of our progress has been through word of mouth, our members have been really willing to like, comment and share us. Thank you all!

Today we sit down and talk to Lewis Foster, the Founder of Grazer, a new dating app for vegans and vegetarians

Just to note we have had quite a few questions about why we need 5000 people. It can be really difficult to get dating apps going because it requires users from the get go. We estimated that 5000 users would be near our critical mass, meaning that users from different parts of the UK will be free to swipe from the beginning.

Well, Pamela Anderson and Moby haven’t signed up yet but we have certainly had a few vegan bloggers and youtubers. Somehow the Australian youtuber Regan the Vegan is a member, which is cool because I watched quite a few of his videos recently and think he is great.

I think some of the recent success of veganism has been in almost the rebranding of the word. No longer is the veganism only associated with being a ‘hippy’ or on the fringe, we are becoming https://datingranking.net/bdsm-sites/ more mainstream but importantly we are making the word cool. Our intention is to establish Grazer as a brand that reflects this shift and creates something the new generation of herbivores are proud of. I think this vision of brand identity and our consideration of how the app functions will differentiate us from the existing veggie dating options.