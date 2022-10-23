Exactly what measures provides the State drawn in regard of your COVID-19 pandemic which has influenced my personal studies?

Submission an unfinished app

Students could possibly get complete the application with out most of the needed records in advance. They may done its application on a later on stage.

Just after bill and you may handling of your partial application, the newest Financial aid Company (Service Aides financieres) will get in touch with one improve the latest destroyed support data files with the .

If you sign up “instead of authentication” (app in the place of LuxTrust-unit otherwise eID), you’ll discover a contact via with a relationship to up-date the newest destroyed supporting records.

For many who fill out an application with authentication via Luxtrust-unit or eID, brand new forgotten help data files need to be current in your eSpace toward .

Challenging management conclusion

During the light of your COVID-19 pandemic, special steps had been taken to accommodate youngsters have been signed up inside the a top-studies investigation stage qualified to receive new AideFi in 2019–2021 june semester and/or instructional seasons 2020–2021 or 2021-2022.

These types of tips introduce that most thus-named ‘COVID bonus’ session for any college students given above, and you will delay the fresh new view of its abilities scheduled to happen after a couple of years regarding data.

Observe that college students may make the means to access just one ‘COVID bonus’ session in their highest-training studies, and just whether they have not provided accessibility a similar size within their nation out of analysis, like an extension of the arranged time for you to done the higher-studies plan.

regarding step 1 st stage get discover provides and you may funds for lots of semesters regarding study surpassing the official cycle to possess the culmination of the investigation cycle where he or she is signed up because of the a total of step three units;

throughout the dos nd cycle could possibly get located grants and you can money having how many semesters regarding analysis officially planned toward achievement of the investigation period where they are enlisted. So it number are increased:

because of the step 3 tools, in case the student have finished new 1 st analysis years inside the full time theoretically arranged on end of research course; otherwise

by the 2 devices, whether your student provides surpassed the full time commercially booked on the end of one’s step one st data cycle by the step 1 equipment; otherwise

by 1 device, if for example the beginner features exceeded the latest period technically arranged for the achievement of your own step 1 st analysis course of the 2 products;

in one course, may located gives and money for a number of semesters out-of investigation surpassing the official years for the completion of the study stage where they are signed up from the 3 units;

on search education cycle, could possibly get discover features and you can finance getting a maximum time of nine semesters.

When pupils who possess made use of the very-entitled ‘COVID bonus’ session – or a comparable measure inside their country off research – would like to over its 1 st period, its dos nd stage or the solitary investigation years that is unfinished, they might located every AideFi when it comes to financing for a supplementary semester.

About your postponement of glance at out-of efficiency, students who have been enrolled in a high-studies research period entitled to the new AideFi inside the 2019–2020 or 2020–2021 academic seasons or2021-2022 educational seasons and you can which did not change to another data program following 2021–2022 academic seasons, need certainly to see among the many following conditions for the new AideFi from the 4 th year of the step 1 st years: