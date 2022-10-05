Erridge and you will colleagues (2016) summarized the fresh logical applications off pure beginning transluminal endoscopic surgery (NOTES) during the bariatric procedures

This type of investigators achieved a peek at analysis, until regarding process and you will negative effects of bariatric Notes methods. All in all, 9 products was as part of the finally study, with another six documentation explaining endolumenal tips provided having research. All the Cards studies accompanied a crossbreed process. Crossbreed Notes case gastrectomy (hNSG) try revealed in 4 people and you will 2 porcine education. In people, 6 sufferers (23.step 1 %) were transformed into conventional laparoscopic methods, and you will 1 article-surgical side effect (3.8 %) was stated. Indicate extra weight losings was 46.six % (range of 35.dos in order to 58.9). The latest authors determined that transvaginal-aided case gastrectomy appeared possible and you can safer when did by correctly taught professionals. not, it stated that developments must be made to defeat current technology limitations.

An enthusiastic UpToDate remark to your “Natural starting transluminal endoscopic procedures (NOTES)” (Pasricha and Rivas, 2018) says one to “Absolute beginning transluminal endoscopic businesses (NOTES) was an appearing community within this gastrointestinal surgery and you may interventional gastroenterology in that surgeon accesses brand new peritoneal cavity thru an empty viscus and work symptomatic and you will healing procedures … There’s way more that really must be been aware of which processes, such as the threat of peritoneal pollution. Yet, the newest offered body out-of scientific feel cannot demonstrated deleterious consequences related to pollution and you can then illness. Currently, Cards however is highly recommended mostly fresh and may be done simply when you look at the a research function”.

Candy Cane Disorder (Roux Problem)

Chocolate cane syndrome (CCS), which is also called Roux problem otherwise Chocolate cane Roux syndrome, was an uncommon side effects for the customers after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass operations. It happens if there is a too high length of roux limb proximal in order to gastrojejunostomy, carrying out the option having restaurants particles so you can resorts and stay within the new blind redundant limb.

All the got pre-operative performs-up to choose CCS

Aryaie and colleagues (2017) noted that CCS has been implicated as a cause of abdominal pain, nausea, and emesis after RYGB; however, it remains poorly described. These investigators reported that CCS is real and can be treated effectively with revisional bariatric surgery. All patients who underwent resection of the “Candy cane” between were included in this study. Demographic data; pre-, peri-, and post-operative symptoms; data regarding hospitalization; and post-operative weight loss were examined via retrospective chart review. Data were analyzed using Student’s t test and ?2 analysis where appropriate. A total of 19 patients had resection of the “Candy cane” (94 % women, mean age of 50 ± 11 years), within 3 to 11 years after initial RYGB. Primary presenting symptoms were epigastric abdominal pain (68 %) and nausea/vomiting (32 %), especially with fibrous foods and meats. On upper gastro-intestinal (GI) study and endoscopy, the afferent blind limb was the most direct outlet from the gastrojejunostomy. Only patients with these pre-operative findings were deemed to have CCS; 18 (94 %) cases were completed laparoscopically. Length of wireclub quizzes the “Candy cane” ranged from 3 to 22 cm; median length of stay was 1 day. After resection, 18 (94 %) patients had complete resolution of their symptoms (p < 0.001). Mean BMI decreased from 33.9 ± 6.1 kg/m2 pre-operatively to 31.7 ± 5.6 kg/m2 at 6 months (17.4 % EWL) and 30.5 ± 6.9 kg/m2 at 1 year (25.7 % EWL). The average length of latest follow-up was 20.7 months. The authors concluded that CCS is a real phenomenon that could be managed safely with excellent outcomes with resection of the blind afferent limb. A thorough diagnostic work-up is critical for proper identification of CCS; and surgeons should minimize the size of the blind afferent loop left at the time of initial RYGB.