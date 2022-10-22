Erridge and you can associates (2016) summarized new logical applications of absolute orifice transluminal endoscopic businesses (NOTES) during the bariatric functions

This type of detectives achieved a review of research, up to off procedure and effects of bariatric Cards steps. All in all, 9 products was included in the finally study, with various other six papers discussing endolumenal procedures provided getting research. All the Cards degree used a crossbreed processes. Hybrid Cards sleeve gastrectomy (hNSG) are demonstrated within the cuatro humans and you can dos porcine studies. Inside the individuals, 6 sufferers (23.step 1 %) had been changed into antique laparoscopic methods, and step 1 blog post-medical complication (step three.8 %) try said. Mean excess weight losses are 46.6 % (list of thirty-five.2 to 58.9). The article writers concluded that transvaginal-helped arm gastrectomy appeared possible and you can safe whenever performed by correctly taught pros. But not, it stated that developments must be made to beat newest technical restrictions.

An UpToDate opinion into “Pure opening transluminal endoscopic procedures (NOTES)” (Pasricha and you will Rivas, 2018) claims that “Pure starting transluminal endoscopic operations (NOTES) try a rising industry in this intestinal surgery and you will interventional gastroenterology when you look at the that your doctor accesses this new peritoneal cavity through an empty viscus and you can performs diagnostic and therapeutic steps … There can be more that needs to be heard about this processes, such as the danger of peritoneal pollution. Up until now, brand new readily available body out of logical sense will not show deleterious outcomes pertaining to contamination and you may then disease. At present, Cards nonetheless should be considered mostly fresh and may be done merely from inside the research function”.

Chocolate Cane Problem (Roux Syndrome)

Sweets cane syndrome (CCS), which is also labeled as Roux problem or Sweets cane Roux syndrome, try a rare side-effect in the patients after Roux-en-Y gastric sidestep businesses. It happens if you have an excessive period of roux limb proximal to help you gastrojejunostomy, carrying out the choice having food dirt so you’re able to resort and stay into the the latest blind redundant limb.

Aryaie and colleagues (2017) noted that CCS has been implicated as a cause of abdominal pain, nausea, and emesis after RYGB; however, it remains poorly described. These investigators reported that CCS is real and can be treated effectively with revisional bariatric surgery. All patients who underwent resection of the “Candy cane” between were included in this study. Demographic data; pre-, peri-, and post-operative symptoms; data regarding hospitalization; and post-operative weight loss were examined via retrospective chart review. Data were analyzed using Student’s t test and ?2 analysis where appropriate. A total of 19 patients had resection of the “Candy cane” (94 % women, mean age of 50 ± 11 years), within 3 to 11 years after initial RYGB. Primary presenting symptoms were epigastric abdominal pain (68 %) and nausea/vomiting (32 %), especially with fibrous foods and meats. On upper gastro-intestinal (GI) study and endoscopy, the afferent blind limb was the most direct outlet from the gastrojejunostomy. Only patients with www.datingranking.net/cs/planetromeo-recenze/ these pre-operative findings were deemed to have CCS; 18 (94 %) cases were completed laparoscopically. Length of the “Candy cane” ranged from 3 to 22 cm; median length of stay was 1 day. After resection, 18 (94 %) patients had complete resolution of their symptoms (p < 0.001). Mean BMI decreased from 33.9 ± 6.1 kg/m2 pre-operatively to 31.7 ± 5.6 kg/m2 at 6 months (17.4 % EWL) and 30.5 ± 6.9 kg/m2 at 1 year (25.7 % EWL). The average length of latest follow-up was 20.7 months. The authors concluded that CCS is a real phenomenon that could be managed safely with excellent outcomes with resection of the blind afferent limb. A thorough diagnostic work-up is critical for proper identification of CCS; and surgeons should minimize the size of the blind afferent loop left at the time of initial RYGB.