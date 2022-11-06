Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose

Video poker is a card game that makes it possible to turn a long-term profit with cashback and optimal strategy. However, every bet and call you make matters, so you have to follow the optimal betting strategy.

When it comes to clearing bonuses, video poker is often grouped together with other table games, which means that it contributes only 10%-25% of your wagers.

Video poker is fairly popular – most popular casinos spread up to a dozen variants. When choosing your game, pay attention to the pay tables, particularly the payouts on a full house and flush.

Quick tip: If you want to turn a profit, stick to video poker variants with the best paytables, such as Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Bonus Poker Deluxe. Take maximum advantage of cashback and reload bonuses.

To see a list of the best online video poker casinos see our guide to playing online video poker for real money.

Safe Online Casino Gambling Tips

The information provided above can be distilled down to a few easy-to-follow tips that are guaranteed to improve your casino experience.

Never deposit money to an online casino unless you’re willing to lose it. This applies to all casino games, from blackjack to slots. If you feel that you’re spending too much money on online gambling, you can always ask your casino to set up a weekly or monthly limit on your deposits or wagers.

Stay calm and enjoy yourself

Since you’re paying for entertainment, there’s no reason to get angry if you don’t win. After all, you’re making EV-negative bets and you know it. If you manage to beat the odds and win, even better.

Also, make sure the game you’re playing is actually entertaining. Elements such as the game’s soundtrack, motif, backdrop, and animations all have a significant impact on your enjoyment of the game. Even a serious losing streak becomes somewhat tolerable when you’re enjoying the action.

Read up on the games you’re going to play

Casino games can’t be turned into a steady source of income, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do everything in your power to maximize your returns. Learn optimal strategies and place proper bets – our game-specific guides will equip you with all the knowledge you need.

Don’t trust any betting systems – they don’t work

Betting systems can’t influence the odds and thus provide you with no advantage over the house. In many games, picking the wrong betting system can decrease your chances of turning a profit by exposing your bankroll to excessive grind. In all but the rarest of situations, a bold play is guaranteed to generate better results than following a system like the Martingale.

Don’t be shy about leaving the game once you’ve won big

If you’re satisfied with your winnings and are not in it for entertainment, stop playing. There is no shame in walking away from the table once you’ve won big. This is especially true for jackpots – if you’ve beaten the odds and claimed the main prize, continuing to play is guaranteed to rob you of your money, sooner or later.

Try the games in free-play mode first

All online casinos allow you to create a free play money casino account. Playing in free-play mode allows you to become acquainted with the game’s interface. If you’re a new player, it will also allow you to learn the rules in a stress-free environment. Never skip this step when you’re learning a game that requires you to follow a specific strategy for optimal results, such as blackjack or Pai Gow poker.