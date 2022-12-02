Dodge applied 9 August 1897, prize 8 February 1898, No 598722, Moving Stairway

Seeberger used 19 Will get 1898, award 17 January 1899, Zero 617778, Lift. Developments to a pattern getting a beneficial spiral (double-helix) particular walked conveyor.

Reno used twenty two June 1899, award 21 November 1899, Zero 637526, More inclined lift; an equivalent mode so you’re able to his before patent however, remodeled with various advancements and retaining combs and you may cleats. That it is apparently brand new patent then followed with the Reno inclined elevators in reality centered.

Reno used twenty-two November 1900, honor 14 Get 1901, Zero 673890, More likely elevator; means developments specifically in order to plan of good duplex machine manage because of the a single gizmos. New drawing including implies that preference flattens at each and every end (even though this won’t appear to http://www.datingranking.net/nl/feeld-overzicht be area of the allege). The off handrail was designed to opposite and now have act as the latest upwards handrail for the adjoining tune. Weight out-of off travelers partly used to drive up host, reducing power.

Reno used fifteen March 1901, honor twenty-five February 1902, No 696193, Inclined elevator; this was essentially a domestic product meant to be fitted to present stairwell and you will comprising a movable chair attached to a train to create anyone up or down a beneficial storey. (A good stairlift).

Wheeler used 13 February 1901, prize 10 Sep 1901, No 682513, Elevator; Then advancements so you’re able to his went host to help you explain and reduce friction.

Reno applied 20 March 1902, honor nine Sep 1902, No 708663, More inclined lift; this is an alternative growth of past theme having taking a great version of continuous stairlift to have you’ll include in factories – a little while including a skiing elevator in theory, however, offered and not frozen.

Seeberger applied 29 April 1902, award fourteen February 1911, Zero 984495, Conveyor. This can be a notion getting an excellent wandered servers you to rises when you look at the you to spiral and you can descends in one minute surrounding spiral.

Seeberger used 28 Can get 1902, honor 18 December 1906, No 838654, Conveyor. This was a novel advancement making it possible for any one riser to stand in both recommendations because of the swivelling the newest up-ascending section off side to straight back of every step as needed. Looks a little bit of an excellent sideline.

Reno applied 14 December 1903, honor nine March 1904, No 751999, Elevator; generally after that advancements to create product useful moving items.

Reno applied 11 August 1905, honor 14 November 1905, No 804266, Inclined lift; basically good remodeled tread belt with elevated lower bits reducing position regarding updates and you will boosting getting plans (nonetheless using combs and you can cleats).

For this he had been inside the race having Seeberger

Wheeler used 14 Oct 1905, honor twenty-six Could possibly get 1908, No 889080, More likely elevator. This is certainly a concept for an effective stepped servers you to definitely increases during the that spiral and descends within the a second adjoining spiral (but distinctive from Seeberger).

Reno applied eleven The month of january 1906, honor ten April 1906, No 817338, Inclined lift. This was nothing to do with his prior machines but looks to describe this new development of your own modern comb obtaining regarding a beneficial modern escalator, also cleated risers.

Reno applied 6 September 1906, honor nine July 1907, No 859252, Inclined lift. Something to have moving ‘trucks’ anywhere between floor away from department store.

Reno used 26 June 1909, prize 5 July 1910, Zero 963176, More likely lift. Here is the patent toward slightly wandered, cleated treads you to definitely efficiently became the latest Otis cleated escalator.

United kingdom Patents

1899 Zero 1091, Seeberger, used 17 January 1899, prize eleven March 1899; Advancements during the and you may based on Elevators. Fundamentally their type of swinging steps one to improvements inside a spiral.

1899 Zero 1092, Seeberger, applied 17 January 1899, prize twenty-two April 1899; Developments from inside the and you can in accordance with Elevators. Fundamentally his type of moving stairways one to advances inside a great spiral. (Not the same as past.)