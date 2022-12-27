Deposit match bonuses are as advertised: you deposit some cash, the casino matches it with a bonus

Casino deposit match offers

Match offers are described with a percentage, and a maximum cap on the bonus. For example, a 100% up to $500 deposit match bonus means the casino will match all of your deposit (100%) up to a total of $500 and you will start out with a $1000 bankroll. While you could still deposit more than $500, the bonus you receive would be capped at that amount.

Making a deposit will allow you to earn far more in bonuses than solely relying on free money offers. Deposit match offers regularly balloon to over a thousand dollars, but as we’ve discussed, you’ll need to hit the tables before you can pull the bonus money off the site. If you’re ready to grind, a deposit match bonus is right up your alley. Read the terms and conditions before depositing to make sure you’re not caught of guard by the bonus requirements.

Cashback bonuses – claim a refund

Cashback casino bonuses are essentially a refund. After you sign up and make a deposit the casino will comp you a period of time where you can more or less gamble risk-free. If you have lost money at the end of the time period they’ll credit you with a bonus equal to the amount lost. Obviously, there is a limit to the potential refund, usually $100 – $500, but they’re still very valuable. Cashback offers aren’t found as regularly as the other promotions, but they’re definitely worthwhile.

Now, if you don’t start off hot and you do need the refund to bring you back to even – keep in mind that you will still need to satisfy the wagering requirement. Any bonus bucks the casino credits you will need to be wagered through, but usually are only 1x. So once again… familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions.

Free slot spins

Free spins are rarely a focal point of an online casinos offer, but more of an added cherry on top. To incentivize slots action online casinos will regularly toss in some free spins on one of their preferred machines. It’s hard to assess the overall value from free spins as your takeaway can vary greatly… but either way they’re a good time and should provide some enjoyment. That’s what it’s all about, right?

Mobile casino bonuses

Mobile casino bonuses are actually the same as a standard online casino bonus. The majority of legal U.S. online casinos offer games through a web-browser based casino for use on a computer, plus a savvy mobile casino app on both iOS and Android. Once you claim a casino welcome bonus you can clear it while playing on any device, it all counts as the same offer. You can register via mobile and play on your computer, or vise versa. Play on the platform you prefer.

Clearing your bonus: Make a plan

Online casino bonuses can be hard to clear, but they’re not impossible. Finishing an offer can be extremely lucrative so it actually pays to approach it the right way. Here’s our advice on how to attack an online casino offer: