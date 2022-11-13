Dating apps are increasingly taking the help of AI!

It is apparent that you will have used a dating app at least once, even if you never dared to admit it openly in your social circle. The premise of most dating apps is the same; take a look at the picture visible with a little information and then decide to take a swipe left or right. These swipes determine your rejection or interest to the profile of a particular person respectively.

During development stages, these dating apps were a little cluttered and confusing to move through. Today, however, you can just bid a farewell to hours of mindless swiping through numerous profiles. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

Dating apps are increasingly taking the help of AI to help users suggest places to go for a first date, indicating the initial remarks that can be said to the person at the other end. To make the matter all the more intriguing, these apps even assist you in finding a partner who resembles your favorite celebrity.

Until very recently, smartphone dating apps like Tinder left the task of asking someone out and making a date go well to people who were using the app. Gradually, this led to fatigue in the users who had to keep searching through a lot of profiles without too much success.

This is why the online dating sector turned over to take the help of Artificial Intelligence and get people to arrange dates in their real lives, acting more like a dating coach of sorts.

These newly found utilities of Artificial Intelligence, where the computers are programmed to develop human processes like thinking or decision-making have been highlighted time and again, signifying its importance.

Uses of Artificial Intelligence for Dating Apps

If anything, dating websites and applications have established themselves as the new benchmarks when it boils down to getting the first date for yourself. This is why as we mentioned above, many websites and app owners are trying to use something different on the lines of AI to ensure and provide the users with a fantastic overall experience.

Here we look at how AI is improving the dating lives of users along with the user experience of a dating app or website as a whole-

1. Help find better matches

Being the most obvious use, of course, AI for dating apps helps to improve the matching of people with their potential dates. There are two pretty remarkable methods through which this is happening. The dating app Hinge has recently been observed testing a feature which they call Most Compatible that takes the help of machine learning in finding better matches.

The feature monitors how people behave on the app. This behavior involves the kind of content a user has previously liked. The function aspires to serve as a matchmaker to find you, people, with whom you matched with on the platform prior.

The dating sites presently are as good as the data they have. Keeping that in mind, the dating sites are increasingly making use of technology and suitable data to filter out the matches for their users. There are many cues like emotion in communication, revert times and the size of profiles too.

2. Keeps things in moderation

Keeping things moderate on dating apps is very important for two essential reasons. It is evident that you wish that people have an overall positive user experience. If people have to continuously swipe with the fear of accidentally getting a fake account, they will ultimately switch over to some other app.

Moderation has also become essential to protect the app company itself. Many authorities are taking down any web platform which is not severe for sex trafficking and related crimes.

This has left with moderation not being an option anymore for brands, effectively going them with two options- manual moderation or automation enabled by computer vision (CV) moderation. Only one method out of the two helps a dating app scale and moderate more content at lower costs, and that method is computer vision.

3. Prevents security concerns

For any user of dating apps, security is one of the prime concerns. One negative experience is more than enough to turn people away from a specific app permanently. It is essential that dating apps take this very seriously and invest in measures to make their platforms secure to the maximum possible extent.

Getting every individual with enough help for a date is going to be impossible, and this is why companies will have to depend on AI to take care of this issue. An app called Hily gives the users a “risk score” that provides a user with passing ID verification, past complaints, the extent of conversation with other users and time spent on the app.

An individual with a high-risk score can be blocked on the app by the other users from sending their private information to the particular profile. The app can also detect when a photo has been tampered and then blocks such users too.

4. Provides great useful user content

The final use of dating apps for the dating scene in 2019. Many factors make a dating app interactive and user-friendly where they can move to have a good time. Selfie images and information related to the profile of an individual are part of the content which is available on such apps.

AI can be used to provide better advice to users as to what they could do to improve their dating profile and visibility.

While not everyone has the same opinion that Artificial Intelligence is going to help them out in finding the love of their lives, the trend is currently on the rise, and it will be fascinating to see how things further unfold within this year.