Create we inform them de koko o ah!

VerseI you’ll look for a million decades I would personally still never select the wordsAnd ideal of all the anything We anxiety is the fact my personal correct thinking may not be heard by the youYou’ll can’t say for sure just how much We careGirl you won’t ever know the way far their love would mean to help you meYour like means in my experience

Verse 2I you will stroll all over the world I might nonetheless never ever select the words’Cos an impression I’m inside my cardiovascular system is an atmosphere who’s not ever been feltBy me HookupDate personally You will find never already been very strong within the loveGirl it’s never been so hard so you can state how i feelTo state the way i be

BridgeIf I’m able to find a day to hightail it I’d positively see a SundayCos the newest angels was entirely around during the disposal of you and meThe reasoning I want new angels to communicate with you for me is that you may be my personal angelSo maybe you will be aware the fresh new angels after they inform you how i feel.

every single day ay, i think out of uevery night ight, i believe away from uwell really informal ay, in my opinion out of uwell welleverynight ight, i think regarding uwell well

better, i’m here i’m right back i’m taking over i do not take in, we cannot smokei’m clean and soberi become african mani become exotic loverpreety people, sweet knowing yanice understand ya, nice to meet up yawhats ur title?eh, ki lo wi?whats their label? say just what?sherifalove myself jeje, like me sensitive

Myself, we getting Dbanjmy jamo loved ones den dey know me as ski banji don rating training to have womanolgyi wear analysis her physionomy ah!

wey dey create dem follow mefor de- pub, den ——up their ——getting meeven girls it inquire about memake i let them know the key away from my personal tune ah!

make i inform them de kokomake we tell them de- koko o ah!make i let them know de- kokomake we inform them de kokoi state i yarn him or her de kokomake we share with tehn de- koko i state create i yarn her or him de koko

Whenever i dey waka———i identity their zero getting smallwhy since she fine zero feel smallwhen the woman top no be smallwhen her buttocks zero end up being smalli yarn are the truth and i also yarn are the new factand yarn are zero become smallwhen no wan gree personal oi kon dey share with the woman de- koko

tune in, listenmo wa talentedyes mo wa gitftedse ri ile mi, ome gbe e liftedso ri hips yen, ma fi le shiftedoju yen, ma document tintedboyfriend elizabeth kan o wa evictedse ko mo pe dbanj is actually addictedte ba therefore pe zero, ma wa persistentmo ri awon ladies ton get me turned

ChorusIf I will runaway I am going to run with you far awayTo an excellent set where there are angelsWho’ll determine to you personally the way i feelFeel to you personally, feel about youMy cardio and you will my soul’s appeal

VERSE step one Simply because I discover my personal mouthpeople dey halla,some body dey shoutdem dey kolo for avenue and inside the houseIncluding-Universitys,Polytechnics value mecos We wear yarn wetin dem don remain inside them breasts sinceI speak having shoe makersI plus chat to possess mechanicsI speak of these wey pay attention to some sort of hiphop and you can don’t see itI speak for these wey wear vex so tey dem split dem clothesand of these wey zero complement cam unless oga doorway dey closedI speak to the individuals wey dey ask myself where We wear dey sincewhile We embarrassment of them wey enter rap in the place of knowing the basicsmakes they weil actual or phony shitcos makeshift-no dey history-na Matrixlike actors wey dey waka passI go preach / show because of my personal audio leave you training to learnno number wetin dem just be sure to carry out -my flame nevertheless wade burnI wear -talk ma brain and i go however talk moreyou either like myself otherwise dislike myself inside the tranquility and conflict