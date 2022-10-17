Cougar The name Says It all – 1969 mercury cougar

User reviews

Enjoyable vehicle to-drive, I favor driving they out a bona-fide eyes catcher ! You notice a few of the one other automobiles. Cougar is one of Zoosk vs Okcupid reviews men and women cars that you don’t find the majority of. You adore them otherwise dislike them but good vehicles long lasting !

Carry out Individual Other If i Discover it You to Which Sweet:) – It was a get back to brand new the auto I experienced into the HS (20 yrs afterwards) car. Even if which had a great cuatro-spd versus. the newest FMX car. Actual lead turner and you will fun to get. Not the fastest pet but very cool.

Really Enjoyable And you can Timely – Their fun and extremely fast it’s the power you want when you need it very. It has high abilities such as for instance acceleraton. It costs a fight 29,000 completely restored it is a rather enjoyable auto perfect for a household stroll otherwise away having a good time.

My personal Infant – This car is ordered from the my personal Grandpa during the 1991, Mommy remodeled her within the 97. I enjoy ‘Kitty” and you can she never ever allows myself off. She’s got claimed around three trophies all second set, I always show her when I’m domestic off school.

My Greatest Automobile. – This was my favorite auto. It actually was every engine and might hall butt. New chill grounds was the invisible headlights. As well as I experienced an equivalent brand of auto tomorrow Mrs.James Thread (Tracy) drove from inside the For her Majesty’s Secret-service. Sadly it’s simply a storage, offered they on spouse regarding my personal neighbors in which he timely totaled they. Oh well. It actually was a great time to operate a vehicle whenever i had it.

1969 Mercury Cougar – Last year I bought my personal 1969 Cougar. Immediately following a quest of your own BC indoor where I found myself troubled to your name “High Profile” I decided to simply take my search south and you can ordered an almost all original 1969 Ivy Eco-friendly Cougar from Eugene Oregon. I am the third owner plus the vehicle has actually all of the horse power I need. With more than 330 Hp I am now in a position to relive brand new hopes for my personal youthfulness and leave my very own ten-foot skid draw within the present. “I love the smell from Rubberized am. It’s the smell like Victory” Here are some selections of your reputation, External bonnet scoop, All the way down spoiler , Rocker boards and you will 15 x7 Magnum five-hundred having 235 TA’s. The car keeps an entire new front avoid, tie rods, basketball bones and you may top and lower handle possession. The newest 351W cuatro-V Pushes wonderful and a lot of horse power which have Edelbrock manifold and you may 650 carbs, driving 330 hp.

My personal Kids Is gone – I loved it vehicle my personal very existence, and its particular the initial automobile I previously drove which was an excellent stick, and that i had no dilemmas operating it. upcoming dad Promised to market they in my experience, then one date this guy from California showed up and is actually deciding on My vehicle, and then he bought it, even with my personal loud mumbling from “you should never u dare pick my vehicle, do not u dare” as well as the poor part try which i just had a need to go to your bank are to find the money my dad wished because of it, however, he couldnt simply hold off one day to find the money, I became actually inside the tears for a couple of days pursuing the son grabbed my personal kids aside. it had been the most amazing car I got actually ever viewed, it actually was bluish with a black greatest, plus it are the number one auto You will find actually drove, even better than simply my ’72 Skylark, or other automobile I have ever endured. We never ever score cuatro cylinder system vehicles, they simply never work with me.