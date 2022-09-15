Choose a Prepaid Card forYour Tax Refund

You can access our ACE Elite login page on the web or the ACE Elite Mobile app 3 , which is free to download and simple to use. Track your transactions, manage your money, and more.

How it Works

Add money 9 at any ACE location. You can also set up direct deposit and have your payroll, government benefits, or tax refund loaded to your Card Account.

1. Faster access claim is based on comparison of a disbursement via direct deposit vs. disbursement via a mailed paper check. For up-to-date information from the IRS, visit

2. IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR OPENING A CARD ACCOUNT: To help the federal government fight the funding of terrorism and money laundering activities, the USA PATRIOT Act requires us to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each person who opens a Card Account. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU: When you open a Card Account, we will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and your government ID number. We may also ask to see your driver’s license or other identifying information. Card activation and identity verification required before you can use the Card Account. If your identity is partially verified, full use of the Card Account will be restricted, but you may be able to use the Card for in-store purchase transactions. Restrictions include: no ATM withdrawals, international transactions, account-to-account transfers and additional loads. Use of Card Account also subject to fraud prevention restrictions at any time, with or without notice. Residents of Vermont are ineligible to open a Card Account.

4. The Pay-As-You-Go Plan is the default Plan Fee on the Card Account. Cardholder may enroll in the Monthly Plan to pay a flat fee of $9.95 per month instead of paying a fee for every purchase transaction under the Pay-As-You-Go Plan. Neither Plan Fee option includes any other fees. If cardholder receives $500 in payroll or government benefit direct deposits in 1 calendar month, cardholder will qualify for the Reduced Monthly Plan. After qualifying, Monthly Plan Cardholders will receive the Reduced Monthly Plan Fee of $5 on their next Plan Fee assessment date. Pay-As-You-Go Cardholders must enroll in the Reduced Monthly Plan to receive it.

5. Make up to $100 in no fee cash withdrawals per day using the ACE Elite card at participating ACE Cash Express locations; $100 total is calculated based on all withdrawals performed at all ACE Cash Express locations visited in a day. Card must have been obtained at a participating ACE store or acecashexpress and a direct deposit (no dollar minimum) made to the card within the immediately preceding 35 days is required. See store for details. Although this feature is available at no additional charge with qualifying direct deposit, certain other transaction fees and costs, terms, and conditions are associated with the use of this Card. Offer subject to change. This optional offer is not https://rksloans.com/installment-loans-ma/ a MetaBank, National Association, or Visa product or service nor does MetaBank, N.A., or Visa endorse this offer.

6. Faster funding claim is based on a comparison of our policy of making funds available upon receipt of payment instruction versus the typical banking practice of posting funds at settlement. Fraud prevention restrictions may delay availability of funds with or without notice. Early availability of funds requires payor’s support of direct deposit and is subject to the timing of payor’s payment instruction.

I would recommend

7. No fee for online account-to-account transfers; transaction fees and other costs, terms, and conditions are associated with the use of this card, including a $4.95 fee for each account-to-account transfer facilitated via a live Customer Service Agent. Use of card is also subject to funds availability. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

8. The optional Savings Account is made available to Cardholders through MetaBank, National Association; Member FDIC. To participate in the Savings Account program, Cardholder must consent to and continue receiving communications from us in electronic form. If Cardholder is subject to Internal Revenue Service backup withholding at the time of the request to open a Savings Account, the request will be declined. Interest is calculated on the Average Daily Balance(s) of the Savings Account and is paid quarterly.

If the Average Daily Balance is $1, or less, the interest rate paid on the entire balance will be 4.91% with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 5.00%

If the Average Daily Balance is more than $1,, the interest rate paid on the portion of the Average Daily Balance which exceeds $1, will be 0.49% with an APY of 0.50%, and the interest paid on the portion of the Average Daily Balance which is $1, or less with be 4.91%. The APY for this tier will range from 5.00% to 0.54%, depending on the balance in the account.

The interest rates and APYs of each tier . These are promotional rates and may change without notice pursuant to applicable law. No minimum balance necessary to open Savings Account or obtain the yield(s). Because Savings Account funds are withdrawn through the Card Account (maximum 6 such transfers per calendar month), Card Account transaction fees could reduce the interest earned on the Savings Account. Card Account and Savings Account funds are FDIC-insured upon verification of Cardholder’s identity. For purposes of FDIC coverage limit, all funds held on deposit by the Cardholder at MetaBank, National Association, will be aggregated up to the coverage limit, currently $250,.