C. Bachelor, parents not familiar, battle Negro Full Site B

LEWIS, Hyman Alexander, born aica. Passed away step one February 1969 Essondale,B.C. Host to house Vancouver, B.C.V.R. 1969 dying subscription #69-09-004200 Genealogy and family history Library (FHL) movie #2034056

LITTLEJOHN. Fatalities – LITTLEJOHN – Herbert Trevor; Late from Snowdon, Newport, Manchester and you can, Pockington, Yorkshire, England; died Saturday step 1/4/83 (April step 1) from the age 79 leaving spouse Freda. Burial on Barnby Moor near Pockington. (The latest Every single day Gleaner (Kingston, Jamaica) off eight April 1983)

LOCKETT, Keith Vernon , many years twenty six, household Richmond, Uk Columbia, produced Kingston Jamaica, dad Vincent Lockett, mom Sarah Vernon, married January 9, 1923 to Mary Ellen Mason in the Steveston, British Columbia. Matrimony registration #23-72

LOPEZ, Gladys – died soundly on Peterborough Local Medical to your 29th big date away from . Gladys was born in Vent-au-Prince, Haiti on the 12th of ily immigrated to Canada of Jamaica in the 1959 to begin with another type of lives. Predeceased because of the this lady husband Sebastian John (1980); mother of Sebastian (Carol), George (Anita), Inez lifeless (Rudy), Michael (Dena), Kim (Brian) and you can Charmaine (Morgan), grandchildren: Sebastian Jr., Nadia, Rochelle, Stephen, Danny, Kristopher, Tim, Erin, Christopher, Richard, Regan and Corinne; and you can 9 high- grandchildren. Characteristics happened into the Thursday, Summer 30th at Highland Funeral service Household, 3280 Sheppard Method East, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada. (Obituary throughout the Toronto Celebrity, )

LOPEZ, Zoe Evadne, died peacefully in the Cummer Lodge towards the once a long remain throughout the hospital within her 89th 12 months. She leaves behind the lady spouse Cecil from 65 years and you will sons Gregory, Peter “Wayne”, and you may Christopher. Sis to help you Chester Tomlinson and you can Lois Coote. Zoe makes grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and you will nephews. A celebration out of Zoe’s existence was held during the Emmanuel Chapel of Nazarene, 1875 Sheppard Method Western, Toronto towards Friday, , once cremation. Ennichement usually takes place within St. aica at a later date. Arrangements have been trusted so you can Ward Funeral service House – Weston Chapel.

LORD, James MacArthur Phipps, produced aica, BWI https://besthookupwebsites.org/nl/willow-overzicht, community Standard Vendor. Father John LORD b. England. Mother PBELL b. England. Died 28 July 1938 Vancouver, B.C. Registration #3732

LUE, Horace We. A great., born St. James Bakery, Montego Bay, Jamaica, WI. Passed away Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 27th , Toronto, decades 55. Reference Toronto Superstar Papers Obits, first

LUKE, Robert (Bob) Douglas – Passed away immediately following a primary illness in the Toronto during the Scarborough Centenary Medical on Friday, . He results in Elegance his partner off 66 age, sons Peter and you may Tony in addition to their wives Jackie and you will Lorna, and you will dilies – eleven grandchildren and you can 9 high- grandkids. A support occured to the from the Neighborhood Alliance Chapel, step one McCowan Rd., at Kingston Rd., Scarborough. Toronto Celebrity

LUTTRELL. Loss of Proper Hon. Simon LUTTRELL, Earl out of Carhampton, dad so you can the woman Royal Highness this new Duchess, towards 14th ult. in the Dublin. He partnered Judith Maria, girl of Best Hon. Sir Nicholas LAWES, later Governor out of Jamaica, from the which they have kept several students. (Brand new London area Every day Universal Sign in out of twenty two January 1787)

LYN-KEE-CHOW, Gloria (nee Chen) Passed away home on Monday, with her husband Warwick because of the their front. She simply leaves college students Donna, Robert and you will Draw, grandchildren Tovi, Timur and you may Oscar, daughters-in-laws Dinara, and you will Lauren. Predeceased from the their sibling Karl, Gloria results in sisters Marjorie, Trevor, Chester and Cindy. Born when you look at the Kingston, Jamaica. Funeral during the Sacred Heart Church, 4040 Nelthorpe St., Victoria, B.C. Victoria Minutes-Colonist

LYONS, Greta Brandon — Towards 13th aica, lived-in Colon, Albuquerque and you will La, returning to Jamaica so you can after ily. Appreciated 10 years during the London area, The united kingdomt, and 23 years during the Toronto.. MARSHALL Funeral Household, 10366 Yonge Path, Richmond Mountain, Ontario, in the an effective.meters. (Earth and Mail, )