C. • Roman legions was basically split up into years, each one of and that consisted of one hundred guys

censor (SEN soer) letter. step 1. a proper into capacity to examine instructions, movies, Television apps, etcetera. and cure something objectionable; dos. an official in times off war exactly who checks out send, development content, an such like. and you will eliminates anything he/she thinks may help the newest adversary -vt. to place a text, writer, etcetera. so you’re able to such cures as just described • Comic George Carlin produced an income regarding parodying it censor with his techniques on 7 terms and conditions you can’t state on tv. • Inside the datingranking.net/local-hookup/brisbane/ Second Industry Conflict, somebody yourself received post from their family from the armed forces that had entire sentences blacked out by the brand new censors. • In the Soviet Union, all newsprint blog post is censored. [-ed, -ing, -ship letter.]

millennium (SEN che ree) n. 1. people span of century; 2. a particular ages of millennium dating right away regarding this new Christian (otherwise Common) Era; step three. a series, classification, otherwise subdivision from one hundred • A century enacted within origins of Western Municipal Conflict and you may our very own engagement inside Vietnam. • Alexander the great lived-in the fresh last century B. emotional (SIR ib ril or sir EEB ril) adj. step 1. regarding the attention and/or cerebrum; dos. appealing to the fresh new intelligence-not the latest thoughts; intellectual • An intellectual hemorrhage isn’t a pleasant candidate. • This new intellectual cortex is the place highest head functions exist. • Tchaikovsky’s tunes is far more psychological than just mind. specific (SOER tin) adj. step 1. fixed, compensated, or particular; 2. certain to exists; inevitable; step three. undoubtable; unquestionable; cuatro. reliable; dependable; 5. a price, yet not quite • • • • •

We are going to get a certain trade-from inside the allowance to the old automobile. The sun’s rays is certain to increase the next day. You can be sure you to definitely Gary the amount of time this new robbery. You can be sure off a reasonable hearing. [-ty letter.] [Syn. sure]

complications (CHA linj) letter. 1. a demand getting identification; dos. questioning; a consult to own proof or even for a conclusion; step 3. a dare or a desire to become listed on; 4. any work that needs special energy; 5. a thinking out-of a ballot or an individual’s to vote -vt. accomplish all before things • • • • •

Having the puppy to behave properly is pretty an issue

The latest sentry offered the situation to your inbound patrol. It’s a problem to explain Tom’s performing so surprisingly. Brand new Amount answered brand new Marquis’ difficulty so you can an excellent duel. The latest panel user confronted the fresh visitor’s right to take part in brand new group’s vote. • I found myself challenged to display my personal pass at theater home. [-d, challenging]

A certain number of people will trust some thing

character (KAR ik tir) letter. 1. an alternate draw; 2. one icon otherwise letter that is used in composing and you may printing; 3. brand of printing or handwriting; cuatro. an awesome symbol otherwise mystic emblem; a password otherwise cipher; 5. a distinctive high quality or attribute; an attribute; a characteristic; six. very important high quality; nature; 7. this new personality of men and women or category; 8. status; position; 9. an associate in a gamble, film, etc. • The latest cabinetmaker noted this new closet base together with his very own character so you’re able to select it being from him. • Omega is the finally profile of Greek alphabet. • Arabic emails are used within our system off numerals. • Philip’s handwriting has many reputation. • A beneficial pyramid having a close look was a characteristics with the Great Close of your Us. • It will be the reputation of the scorpion in order to pain indiscriminately. • I would suggest Edith as that have profile of large type. • Sheep have the reputation regarding flocking along with her. • The smoothness of presidency is considered the most great power. • Don’t usually make the recommendations away from an actor, because the type he performs would be the fact of a doctor on tv. [Syn. mood, quality]