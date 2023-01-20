Brooke chuckled whenever she revealed Katie fainted on purpose as the she had fallen crazy about Ridge herself

After Katie stuck him or her honoring the new range and shot to popularity the girl a wedding ring, Brooke and you can Statement produced like, but Katie felt like she need Bill back immediately after a center event

In the Hope’s graduation group, where people dressed in the same clothes and face masks, Brooke think she is actually making love to Ridge but got most slept having Hope’s date, Oliver Jones. Whenever Steffy made an effort to blackmail Brooke with the information, Brooke defused Steffy’s bomb from the future brush to Ridge, who surprisingly understood. However, Brooke alienated Promise if the scandal became personal, and you can Brooke found herself twice-slapped by the Stephanie.

After rescued, Brooke failed to completely refute Thomas’ say that they’d generated love, thus Brooke provided Ridge a divorce and you can permission become which have Taylor

Brooke consider Stephanie are faking once again when Stephanie fainted in front regarding the woman, but Brooke grabbed Stephanie into hospital and you can turned into her nemesis’ inadvertent confidante in the event it proved Stephanie got Stage IV lung cancer tumors. Brooke’s pleas to possess Stephanie to inform your family dropped on the deaf ears, and Brooke receive by herself riding a beneficial roller coaster that have Stephanie once the Stephanie seemed regarding the girl container listing. When Stephanie ran joingy pÅ™ihlÃ¡Å¡enÃ­ missing, Brooke strolled the latest avenue off L.A great. and found their mom-in-legislation with the aid of Dayzee Leigh, an excellent abandoned woman. Brooke was grateful whenever Dayzee sure Stephanie to fairly share the girl cancer diagnosis to the relatives, and soon after, Brooke aided Stephanie serve food to your homeless during the a soups kitchen.

Brooke scolded Thomas to own kissing the woman towards the runway as a good publicity stunt to the resurrected men’s room line, and you will again due to the fact Brooke slept. Brooke and you may Thomas lasted a plane freeze from the water, dinner fruits that caused hallucinations; Brooke wasn’t sure if she would in reality got gender having Thomas otherwise if she would imagined they. not, Brooke discovered that Stephanie got Thomas to lay in exchange on her 25% share for the Forrester; Brooke made Stephanie pay by the forcing the girl in order to sing-in public.

Brooke and you can Taylor butted minds more than its kid’s like lifestyle: Rick and you can Thomas was indeed seeking Caroline Spencer, this new namesake niece off Ridge’s departed girlfriend, and you will Guarantee and Steffy competed more Bill’s son, Liam Cooper. Brooke organized a marriage getting Liam and you may Hope within the Puglia, Italy and you may chuckled having Ridge more how frequently it themselves was married, agreeing to tie the knot which have Ridge once again, this time which have Stephanie’s complete help. But Brooke shed Ridge immediately following texting Deacon about Guarantee and you may came family by yourself to deal with Stephanie’s critical analysis; Brooke and you will Stephanie concluded it brought out the best and you can terrible inside one another and you may apologized to possess leading to one another a great deal soreness historically. Brooke kept Stephanie inside her hands due to the fact she passed away.

Brooke is actually perplexed when Katie ran shed throughout the an episode of postpartum depression and you will implemented Bill to Aspen to find her. One thing sparked between Brooke and Bill and additionally they kissed, staying it away from good recuperated Katie until Taylor had wind away from it. Brooke is up against Taylor dating the brand new widowed Eric, and you may encountered resistance by herself whenever she attempted to resurrect new Brooke’s Rooms line. Later, Brooke think she is actually experience menopausal but located she is expecting. Brooke made an effort to get Eric so you’re able to pose because the the girl babydaddy, exasperating Taylor, just who exposed Brooke’s fling with Statement in the Brooke’s party. Brooke slapped Katie whenever Katie used her divorce when deciding to take control of Spencer Courses.

Brooke reconnected that have Expenses when you look at the Monte Carlo, after that moved which have him so you’re able to Aspen, where he almost fell away from a great cliff. Brooke is sad whenever Statement leftover their to own Katie however, disgusted when its reconciliation was only Bill’s design in order to win back their providers; Brooke replaced brand new documents he would duped Katie with the finalizing having Aspen will leave. In the near future Brooke had the girl hand complete explaining the woman affair that have Statement so you’re able to a returning Ridge; whether or not Brooke try set-to remarry Ridge, the new service floor so you’re able to a halt whenever Katie fainted.