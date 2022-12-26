Bonuses that are Currently Active at National Casino

National Casino was launched in 2021 and is making waves in the world of online casino gaming as one of the most generous web casinos in terms of bonuses and promotions. At this casino, the promotions’ section is super dynamic. The operators are always launching fresh offers and weeding out older ones. Way too many online casinos don’t spruce up their promotions and run the same stale ones for years on end. Online casino players love new games but they also love new bonuses and this is where platforms like National Casino really shine though and deliver the goods.

2022 is all set to be a massive year for online casino gaming. The iGaming industry around the globe surged to unprecedented heights in 2021 (in terms of industry worth and number of online casino players), and we are sure that new records are going to be set in 2022. As the market prepares to welcome millions of new online casino enthusiasts, online casinos are looking to launch some new and exciting promotions in order to attract players and grow their userbase / market share. One casino that is already in the lead is National Casino which is operated by TechSolutions (CY) Group Limited and is a fully licensed, regulated and lawful casino operating under a valid Kahnawake Gaming Commission license. Let’s take a look at some of the national casino bonus codes currently being offered.

As we’ve mentioned, the promotions page at this casino is constantly being upgraded and updated with new offers. So, the offers mentioned below are those that are running at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is quite common these days and most casinos will offer a welcome bonus to new players that have just signed up. While some casinos require you to make a deposit in order to receive your welcome bonus, a few of them even offer no deposit bonusses where you get a reward simply for completing the registration process and opening an account. At National Casino, the welcome bonus requires you to make a deposit. In fact, you are rewarded not just for your first deposit, but for both of your first 2 deposits after signing up. Here’s how it works:

First deposit -When you make your first deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus up to a maximum of $100. On top of this, you also get 50 free spins which can be used on the game Avalon: The Lost Kingdom. As soon as your claim this bonus, 50 of the 100 free spins are issued immediately and the other remaining 50 free spins are credited after 24 hours.

Second deposit – On your second deposit, you can expect to receive a 50% match bonus up to a maximum of $200. Additionally, you will receive 50 free spins that can be used to play the game Johnny Cash for free. All 50 free spins are issued instantly upon successfully claiming the second deposit bonus. A few important terms and conditions to keep in mind about the National Casino welcome bonus are:

• There is no bonus code to claim the first deposit bonus. • Use the bonus code 2TWO to claim the second deposit bonus. • To withdraw bonus winnings, you must complete 40x wagering requirements • To get the first deposit free spins, you must wager the deposit amount at least once • Minimum deposit to claim the 1st and 2nd welcome bonuses is at least $20

Weekly Free Spins

Every Monday, National Casino gives you the opportunity to receive 100 free spins on a fantastic game from BGaming. Just use the bonus code SPINME and make a deposit of at least $20 if you are content with receiving 20 free spins. If you want 50 free spins then deposit at least $50 or more and if you wish to claim all of the 100 free spins, make a deposit of at least $100 or more. The game on which you can use these free spins is called Journey Flirt. The free spins bonus can be claimed once every Monday.

Seasonal Christmas Bonus

At this time, National Casino is also offering a seasonal bonus in the festive spirit of Christmas. Aptly named ‘Snowfall Wonders’, this online casino canada 5 dollar minimum deposit bonus can fetch you a staggering $400 and 100 free spins on the Pragmatic Play slot Santa’s Wonderland. In order to receive this bonus, make sure to use the bonus code WONDER and make a deposit of at least $20. You will receive 50 free spins instantly after making the qualifying deposit and the remaining 50 free spins are issued right after 24 hours. This is a 50% match bonus. So, if you were to make a deposit of $100 (for example), then you would receive a bonus of $50 + the free spins.

VIP Program

Fan of National Casino? Well, then you should play here regularly and take advantage of their rewarding VIP club. There are a total of 15 levels and you can work your way up the VIP levels by playing often and playing more. With each new VIP level you unlock, you also unlock some exclusive VIP rewards.