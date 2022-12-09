BJuk aj ” No 10an try dis Mmsed

elp In every payment agreement S,8upposO Egypt plus the old ‘Suez canal Co. keep talks in a month,” Mr, Black –

That isn’t _wha8T tm right here to own. Globe Bank, said his-conversations with Presi- reduction Nasser today. The new Suez . Tunnel Company are national- izeaby Egypt for the July a year ago. The fresh YORK Times Brand new Arizona Article The times (LONDON) Brand new NEV YORK HERALD TRIBUNE The latest Washington Star The fresh Financial TINES New Wall surface Highway Log The days HERALD The fresh new YORK Diary Of Trade The fresh Arizona Information Good . He or she is owed t hop out, Cairo so you can-rmorrow to have Paris trld London area. Mr Black colored asserted that just after talking with. Colonel Nasser for 2 occasions ‘gYPt Try officially inquiring the country Lender in order to mediate getting a settlement of one’s argument. The guy told you :”I really don’t determine if, or when, a keen how to see who likes you on paltalk without paying arentcan the guy attained, but step one-do know each party are anxious to possess a beneficial ettlemena niae from the their wilnne t utilize the Globe Lender just like the a mediator.

BLACK’S CAI:0O TlKS “SUC2CESSFUL” \v”Fsw roentgen very own correspmndta CAIRO, Nov; 10

Mr Black said, there can be zero evidence you to definitely Egypt ‘Would sIrrst-lhat a good settle- ment ofsbareholdiers’ claims have to be related to the fresh Unblockig away from Egytia property In britain and, Uited Claims otherwise that have Egyptian thibs for pompensa- tion along side Ango-French Suez action . TH7 EGYPTIAN GAZETTE — November eleven, 1957 zero clue whether or not the utilized alive actors. Chairman Gamal Abdul . Nasser yesterday received Mr. Black colored, during the 11 a great. The fresh conference continued for 1 and half of hors andwas went to of the Dr. Abdul Moneim Kaissuny, Minister off Fund. Before, the latest Chairman had ameeting having Dr. Abdul Moneirn lKaissuny. Mr. Black colored in an announcement towards the Middle east Information Agencies past evening mentioned that their discussions Inside the Cairo Concerning the com- pensation to possess shareholders of your own nationalised Suez Tunnel Compgany had been successful.

te of viously rejected a demand b Firanm – step one.1 . te forme C oei M14ister 0 it, citing that the _gp ge+en sha tn Gvernment crappy natinls torof hOWqrd ank fr t W The Egyptian Bodies withthL-byte from ald”have a tendency to beg through to the Court tat t sti?.p in4ihenM : this new nationalisation rules had desktop Egytln Gvapt’ ,e- an end to the new entity of 6 step one

step 1 lI 20!!ben changed bthe SueCal ‘Sue Caal C any Authority. It’s going to be ‘ex- The fresh new Governent de Ided Alnedt the newest Judge that the get the oionof the newest Worl laws nationalIsing the newest Cma

Bak as the an inentional looks, states one -the newest Eyta Inside the* thigtO what provides bee tae ove al tefndso t agredEgyt *11 feel In’ C4n- defunct opyi-4 tath stant tucwth Mr

Black. Ezyntian governetwl &- Durante, aud G.q The brand new YORK Minutes New Arizona Blog post The times (LONDON) The YORK HERALD TRIBUNE New Arizona Star The brand new Economic Minutes The fresh new Wall structure Street Diary The changing times HERALD New YORK Record Out of Business Brand new Arizona News MR,.Age,. .Eugene Black colored, pre sident worldwide Lender, siid t0-11ight the brand new one to their discussions right here which have pre Adent Nasser and you will Mr. YKaissouny, Financing Minister, towards money ation to have shareholders of one’s Suez Canal Providers ‘had the guy Effective. He extra which he wouild ripoff- tinae his mediation -jobs into the Paris and you may London. .Mr.. Black, who’d a couple lonZ mneetings, yester go out having Mr. as- souny an’d one to-go out which have Presi- asesi because of log off. Cairo der” to have London t’O-morrow, The guy tld to the his arrival that ithe Industry Lender would not financing raone y so you’re able to Egypt so you can paV com- pensation for the investors. TRADEF With FRANCE it is revealed here your Geneva economic discussions with France could be resumed’on Monday and it is questioned that-ftill trd. rela- tions would-be re also ,stored ‘soon having France,’ that rieet ‘Weeks keeps went the list o