Appear to, Sarma Melngailis Off “Bad Vegan” Desires Reopen The woman Bistro

Sarma Melngailis is at the center of the new Netflix offense documentary “Crappy Vegan: Glory. Fraud. Fugitives.” Melngailis’s story is just one filled up with twists and you will converts and you can amazing claims. She once was towards the top of the newest York food world, that have celebs instance Alec Baldwin and you can Woody Harrelson just a few of the girl regular users. Just after failing to pay the lady employees and you may e crashing down, once the she swiftly turned noted for the woman role into the a deceptive scandal you to definitely shook Nyc additionally the vegetarian globe.

The previous owner of the latest York’s important intense vegan cafe Pure Food and Wine is disgraced within the 2015 adopting the closure off their bistro and additional in the 2016 when she was detained into matters off second-degree huge larceny, second-degree criminal tax ripoff, first-training scheme to defraud, admission out of labor laws, and you may associated matters. For the 2017, Melngailis acknowledged a plea offer and you may was eventually sentenced to help you five weeks in prison and you will five years probation, Forbes stated. The latest disgraced vegetarian restaurateur’s lives features somewhat altered as the loss out-of this lady providers and you can subsequent arrest, but in which is actually she today? Here’s what to know about in which “Crappy Vegetarian”‘s the reason Melngailis is starting to become.

Who’s Sarma Melngailis?

Melngailis didn’t get the lady begin in the food industry up until the lady late 20s. She in the first place had a watch for organization (foreshadowing, far?) and you may finished about University regarding Pennsylvania inside the 1994 with good bachelor’s training within the economics. Adopting the this lady graduation, Melngailis went on to be hired a good amount of efforts one established on the providers, along with investment banking and investment funds, predicated on the woman webpages.

The girl demand for funds failed to history, and you may she visited the Cooking Institute out-of The usa, graduating inside the 1999 which have hopes of breaking to your dining globe. Within the 2004, she launched Pure-food and you may Wines together with her following-boyfriend and you can cook, Matthew Kenney. For the next elizabeth among New York’s most popular eating, consistently praised by the esteemed publications such as New york Journal and Forbes. From the 2015, not, the latest wave had totally altered.

How Did Sarma Melngailis Rating Stuck?

In 2011, Melngailis found Anthony Strangis as a result of Myspace, as well as the a couple of . With regards to the Ny Blog post, Melngailis rented Strangis since the an employer inside the 2013, and that instantaneously changed what you. A line prepare working for Melngailis at that time noted, “[Melngailis] carry out continue even more vacation. [She] obviously turned into far more elusive, smaller concerned about the brand new really-are of providers.”

The unlikely personal partnership and you will providers commitment confused relatives, loved ones, and teams from Melngailis, however, there’s a reason at the rear of they. Considering Vanity Reasonable, Strangis “is guaranteeing to give the woman adequate money in order to become independent away from meddling traders, help anybody she desired, and you will pay off the girl debts.” Strangis dropped courtesy on his many guarantees, including you to definitely the guy built to create Melngailis’s pit bull terrier immortal. Rather, with her, they took $dos mil from the cafe of the failing to pay specialists and lying so you can dealers. This new duo allegedly utilized the cash www.datingmentor.org/escort/san-francisco/ on casino trips and high priced privileges, such hotels and you can watches.

Just after an excellent workers’ strike by Pure-food and you can Wines group for the 2015, their funds-and then make program visited crumble. On pressure having to pay both team and traders, Melngailis and you can Strangis went on the newest run, wanting to stop extradition for their crimes up until good Domino’s pizza buy tipped off the cops.

Where Is actually Sarma Melngailis Today?

Immediately after serving five days at the The newest York’s notorious Rikers Isle jail, she filed for separation out of Strangis inside the 2018. Centered on her webpages, she already lives in Harlem together with her save your self puppy, Leon. Melngailis also seems to be doing a podcast, for every an overview of her Instagram webpage, and certainly will come in “Bad Vegan.” Toward back again to this new cafe business, she remains upbeat however, practical, telling the fresh new York Article in the 2019, “In the event the discover specific magical possible opportunity to unlock a similar cafe in the same lay, I would do it in a heartbeat. I think Ny carry out capture myself straight back.”