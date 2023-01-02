Amelia first met with the Eleventh Doctor along with her individual mature self within a fair for the 1994

She did not remember your doctor and chose simply an unclear recollections of one’s red-colored-haired girl throughout the odd light skirt, exactly who ordered the woman a frozen dessert cone to displace one and therefore she had fell. Losing and you may losing the latest frozen dessert, and obtaining the fresh new one to, stayed certainly one of this lady saddest and you will happiest thoughts respectively. (HOMEVID: https://datingranking.net/fr/rencontres-strapon/ Good night)

Amelia properly satisfied the latest Daged of the his regeneration, crashed in her lawn garden. Since she ended up being praying to Santa claus to transmit a good policeman to research new split, Amelia 1st got the newest TARDIS’s anachronistic police container appearance from the deal with value and you can expected your physician in the event that he was the cop whom she got asked out-of Santa. Your doctor got a great “raggedy” physical appearance, when he was still wear brand new tattered stays of his 10th incarnation’s fit and you may is getting used to his this new human body and you will preferences. He tested a crack inside her wall, that has been in fact a tear in dimensions-time one acted since the a portal to a different some time and put. A great prisoner of Atraxi, called Prisoner Zero, fled through they towards the Amelia’s domestic. Yet not, through to the Doc could help after that, the fresh new Cloister Bell went out-of, ultimately causing him to return towards TARDIS to stop new motors out of phasing out of lifestyle. (TV: The latest Last second)

The guy available to grab this lady that have your regarding the TARDIS, but earliest necessary to stabilise new engines. The guy got the fresh new TARDIS for what he thought will be a great brief four-second journey for the future. Amy grabbed the ability to package a small suitcase and you may return into the backyard, awaiting the brand new coming of your “magic doctor”. (TV: The new Eleventh hour)

In one or even more timelines, Amelia decrease sleeping on her behalf suitcase in the backyard you to night. The woman Doc returned out of far later in his future and transmitted the lady as much as sleep. Since she went on to sleep, your doctor told her regarding the “wonders package” he had stolen, that he got very only lent they, which have always meant to return it; “huge and you may nothing at the same time, the fresh and ancient, and the bluest bluish actually ever.” The guy told you she would think of brand new escapades which they perform have-not, and then he told her to love Rory. (TV: The big Fuck)

Years afterwards, Amelia made a last demand away from him to return to her boy worry about that it next day, informing their are diligent, and of the many amazing activities one to she’d afterwards has actually that have him. (TV: The brand new Angels Take Manhattan)

Amelia did not comprehend the Doctor once more to own a dozen ages, and you will during this period was clueless you to an unlawful multiple-means titled Prisoner No is actually hiding in her own home. (TV: The new Last-minute)

When you are prepared, Amelia try enthusiastic about the girl “Raggedy Des on him and obligated the woman family members for taking area. Amy’s Aunt Sharon sent Amelia so you can five psychiatrists which told her your medical professional wasn’t genuine. She section each. (TV: New Last second) In school, the lady close friends was in fact Rory Williams and you can Tune (“Mels”), just who Amelia and Rory don’t discover was actually its girl in the 52nd century. In addition to the Raggedy Doctor, the girl almost every other interests provided the fresh new Roman profession from Great britain, on which she got numerous instructions given that she believed them naughty, together with her favorite book, The newest Legend out of Pandora’s Container. She didn’t discovered a great amount on her behalf paper to your Romans on account of titling it “Attack of one’s Hot Italians”. (TV: The fresh new Last minute, Let us Kill Hitler, The fresh Pandorica Opens)