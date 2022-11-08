Ambassador Droba: Slovakia will teach Canada their best and most breathtaking

I observe appeal of Slovaks not merely here in Calgary, in addition to from inside the Vancouver, where i will be even busier

Canadian Slovak: Thanks for visiting Calgary, Mr. Ambassador, at the Consular Weeks. Here is the third date your involved West Canada, is there nevertheless interest in Consular Weeks?

Andrej Droba: I am delighted that interest in the consular features are still higher. We’re thought to hang a consular go out from inside the Edmonton next season, in which there is a big Slovak society, as well as many young people and you may family members, and we desires to find them.

AD: We’re going to organize several social occurrences. Pavol Hammel commonly check out the Embassy toward June 4, we will see a casual amicable meeting, in which he commonly sing several sounds. I’m happier one to inside cooperation for the city of Ottawa and you may Gran Jim Watson, a new artwork Quilt out-of Belonging, created by Esther Bryan, an active person in this new Slovak society is displayed within brand new Ottawa City Hallway. The largest feel this season could be the Slovak Big date for the . It is a venture according to the auspices away from Ottawa as an ingredient of your Ottawa Welcomes the nation feel which will be part of the brand new 150th anniversary affair away from Canada. The town out of Ottawa has actually accessible to embassies here a huge user exhibition area. Ottawa are keen observe the different embassies and you can nations and the fresh new teams it depict for the opportunity to promote themselves into wide Canadian societal. Particular forty embassies took part in the project. The first ones possess organized the federal weeks, together with people would-be stored year round. All of our huge Slovak enjoy might possibly be to your Weekend, October initially. Inside go out, we decide to introduce Slovak community and you will life, Slovak gastronomy, we wish to show Slovakia on whole spectral range of feel, education, richness out of society and you will history, establish options inside the tourism, we will present younger Canadians that have possibilities of their studies at Slovak universities, we will see specific nice cultural occurrences, activities out-of Slovak men ensembles in combination with expatriate folk ensembles out-of Canada, a greatest Slovak cook often present conventional Slovak https://www.datingmentor.org/cs/fitness-singles-recenze/ snacks with the Canadian listeners, we’re preparing a way tell you, following a sport presentation where Slovak hockey members could well be inside, we really need in that eventually to display into listeners additionally the personal for the Ottawa and you can surrounding portion Slovakia and you can new Slovak-Canadian facts, to provide an informed and most stunning Slovakia offers.

KS: Let us promise the website subscribers of the Canadian Slovak who happen to live in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and you will elsewhere may come and you will help which experiences.

This indicates why these consular check outs are necessary and you may beneficial having our very own compatriots

AD: Folks are warmly invited, we’re going to promote so it experiences, enjoys emailing venture, post welcomes, and we’ll look ahead to enjoy our compatriots, Slovaks and Canadians. It is easy to estimate one to while in the one day, new Slovak exposition might be visited by a number of thousand some body, prices start from five and you can nine thousand some body.

AD: Our company is planning multiple check outs of the our very own constitutional and you can large-ranking officials, if we you will, we want to organize a call of the Minister from Foreign Products and you can European Issues Miroslav Lajcak in 2010 inside Canada, so we have already indicated to help you Canadian representatives the interest out of Chairman Kiska to see Canada the following year, often from the springtime. The season 2018 stands for a deep symbolism into the Slovak-Canadian relationships additionally the reputation for Slovakia therefore. We’ll enjoy brand new 25th wedding of the Slovak Republic and you can plus the 25th wedding of the business out of diplomatic affairs between the latest Slovak Republic and you will Canada, and therefore such as for example check out perform really fit inside context ones extremely important anniversaries.