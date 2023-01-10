Along the way home on the hospital, Pam, Sue Ellen, and you may Donna decided to manage to get thier tresses over

– Why don’t we look for. Very first, there was plain old birth-of-season nonsense. Ellie mercifully decided to score the girl surgery treatment undone [and her old cabinet right back].

– Everybody pointed out that Southfork possess undergone generous renovations as the troop try away from the healthcare. Out of the blue, the new den possess a tiny space connected to it having bluish decorate. The brand new upstairs hallway appears different, and you will Anne observed a home to your wall surface towards drinks’ desk.

– In the funeral service, Skip Ellie says she’ll simply take John Ross domestic if you find yourself JR talks toward departed Bobby. Hold off a moment: shouldn’t this be something which Sue Ellen must do? Anyway, she is the latest boy’s mom.

And Charlie got big amounts from growth hormone – this woman is nearly while the high as the Jenna today, and you can she’s locks including Amazingly Gayle!

AHN Expenses pointed out that whenever Ellie is sitting in the the girl table writing this lady “to complete” number for the next go out, she says to Clayton that she “failed to bed”.. does not that mean one to she’d must have been in bed for around a little while? And most likely out of their clothes and you may towards the a good nightgown or something? I believe ‘couldn’t sleep’ simply a justification and come up with Clayton score the woman specific cocoa and you can answer the telephone.

– Whenever Christopher operates off to Skip Ellie, they are very happy to see the lady, after which simply walks out. It’s like the 2nd once he hugged the lady he thought to themselves, “Okay, which is an adequate amount of Granny for now.” It’s not since if this woman is around informal! While i see my personal grandparents, I am ecstatic. Decided. It was ridiculous.

– In her grief, Miss Ellie merely a tad demanding of everyone. “J.R., put myself a brandy.” “I suppose Needs certain cocoa.” Sheesh! Get it oneself! And whenever the telephone rang that have Gary on the other side avoid of the line, she simply brand of tested Clayton because if to state, “Um, the newest phone’s ringing. Choose! As to why otherwise will you be here?” 🙂 I simply observed because you delivered it, and it is very dumb. But I’ll forgive BBG because she returned and you will there’ll be not any longer Donna Reed permanently! – Jenna wasn’t so worked-up one she called for an effective sedative, do you consider? It’s instance Harlan was only asking up to if some body wished a good small fixer-higher. Most likely the Ewings get unique privileges on that front, also.

– AHN Expenses and that i each other pondered as to why Southfork cocoa becomes cool so fast. Ellie was just talking-to Gary having just a few minutes and you will out of the blue she decides one the girl cocoa are cold. Possibly she feels one to Clayton has never complete adequate and then he should go downstairs and do it right this time around!

– We pondered as to why Lucy “cannot rating an airplane over the years to own Bobby’s funeral service”? Bobby conserved their lifestyle (in the first rerun event I actually saw in which she runs away) or other than simply Ellie, Bobby is actually alone live one actually actually was behind the woman from day to night. this woman is instead of a vacation, mind you (should not she be?) .. the newest excuse is “she would not score a flight promptly”.. promote myself some slack.. a beneficial Ewing have a beneficial limo take this lady regarding Atlanta in order to Dallas inside the 6 instances and then leave a beneficial damned an effective tip to possess brand new rider as well.. and don’t several days go by until the funeral service anyhow? You’re seriously best. An excellent telephone call.

I can’t believe We overlooked so it

– The scene in which Dusty punches Sue Ellen troubled me a great deal.. that it club try however not a consistent Ewing hangout.. it isn’t such as the petroleum baron’s club where they’d relate to the girl just like the “Mrs. Ewing” and understand that the woman tabs might be paid-in full from the one time or another. she is inside a random crappy bar. she purchases beverages.. a complete stranger guides from inside the, argues with her, Blows The girl From the Face and you may carries the woman aside (from the absolute comfort of the girl percentage toward products towards the pub you to definitely I could pick).. as well as the research on bartender don’t ensure it is appear to be it was out of the ordinary.. would not the mediocre bartender getting getting in touch with law enforcement.. besides on the lack of fee to your photos you to Sue Ellen is actually chugging, however for a disagreement ranging from visitors (as much as the fresh bartender knows.. at all, they don’t come into together) in which sounds have been increased and a male Punches a lady in the deal with and guides aside with her?? You’re positively best.