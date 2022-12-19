A no-deposit bonus is perhaps the most popular type of bonus you’ll find offered at online casinos

For example, if you were awarded 10 free spins for use on NetEnt’s Starburst slot, with these spins worth ?1 each, you’d get 10 free spins worth ?10 in total, with any winnings from the spins being added directly to your casino account balance.

Sometimes, free spins are awarded to players as part of a first deposit bonus, while in other situations, they can be distributed as part of a random one-off promotion or new-slot offer.

Whenever you claim free spins, it’s well worth taking time to look through the terms and conditions; for example, different free spins promos have different wagering requirements attached to your winnings and some terms state max free spins winnings. (Max free spins winnings refer to the maximum amount of money that you can win from the spins.)

Today, you'll find tons of free spins bonuses available to claim

No-Deposit Bonus UK

While they're quite a lot rarer than they used to be in the past, they can still be found if you look hard enough

Well, first of all, a no-deposit bonus doesn’t require you to make a deposit of your own, nor do you need to risk any of your own money to claim it. What this means is that you’re able to begin playing at an online casino (no-deposit bonuses are offered to new thunderkick players as a way of incentivising them to join a new site) without risking any of your cash. Most no-deposit bonuses allow you to win real money, too!

So, what’s the catch? Well, for one, most casinos will cap the amount of money that you can win from a no-deposit bonus. For example, if a casino is offering a ?10 no-deposit bonus, you ount you can win at ?100. Anything over this amount will be forfeited.

You have to remember that, at the end of the day, casinos are businesses; they’re operating to make money, and they simply can’t afford to give out no-deposit bonuses to everyone. Because of this, there’s usually other terms and conditions attached too.

While no-deposit bonuses aren't as common as they once were (due to smaller profit margins for gambling operators), they can still be found

Deposit Bonus

The Deposit Bonus is the most common category of online casino bonuses. It offers the player a percentage match on the first deposit into the player account made into the player account. The Deposit Bonus will normally be 100%, but it could be anything between 50% and 300%.

The Deposit Bonus category comes in many different shapes and forms. Here you can read all about the most known types of Deposit Bonuses.

Welcome Bonus

The most common bonus of all online casino bonuses is the Welcome Bonus. This type of bonus comes in different shapes, though, since not all online casinos call it a Welcome Bonus. Some will also refer to it as their ‘Sign-up Bonus’ or ‘New Player Bonus. When an online casino offers a Welcome Bonus, it could be anything from a 10% to a 500% bonus. However, Welcome Bonuses are always a ‘percentage match’ bonus. Meaning that if an online casino offers a 50% Welcome Bonus and the player deposits €20, the casino will give 50%, so €10. If the Welcome Bonus is 300% and the deposit is €20, the player gets €60.