A compilation of information toward Western european flash flooding

Gaume, Age., Bain, V., Bernardara, P., Newinger, O., Barbuc, Yards., Bateman, A good., Blaskovicova, L., Bloschl, Grams., Borga, M., Dumitrescu, An excellent., Daliakopoulos, I., Garcia, J., Irimescu, A beneficial., Kohnova, S., Koutroulis, A., Marchi, L., Matreata, S., Medina, V., Preciso, Elizabeth., Sempere-Torres, D., Stancalie, G., Szolgay, J., Tsanis, We., Velasco, D. and you may Viglione, A great. 2009. Diary of Hydrology 367: 70-78.

Gerstengarbe, F.-W. and you can Werner, P.C. 2008. Weather development in the past millennium — global and you can local. Around the world Log from Scientific Microbiology 298: 5-11.

Glaser, R. and you will Stangl, H. 2004. Weather and you can flooding for the Main Europe once the Ad a lot of: Studies, methods, abilities and you can outcomes. Surveys within the Geophysics twenty five: 485-510.

Macklin, M

Guilbert, X. 1994. Les crues de los angeles Durance depuis ce XIVeme sicle. Frequence, periodicite mais aussi interpretation paleo-climatique. Memoire de maitrise de Geographie. Universite d’Aix-Marseille We, Aix-en-Provence.

Hannaford, J. and you can . High-move and flood trends in the a network out of undisturbed catchments for the the united kingdom. Globally Log regarding Climatology twenty eight: 1325-1338.

Hegerl, G., Luterbacher, J., Gonzalez-Rouco, F.J., Tett, S., Crowley, T. and Xoplaki, Age. 2011. Influence off individual and you can natural pushing towards Western european regular heat. Characteristics Geosciences 4: 99-103.

Jylha, K., Tuomenvirta, H. and you can Ruosteenoja, K. 2004. Environment alter forecasts in the Finland inside twenty-first century. Boreal Environment Research nine: 127-152.

G., Johnstone, Age

Kundzewicz, Z.W., Ulbrich, U., Brucher, T., Graczyk, D., Kruger, A., Leckebusch, Grams.C., Menzel, L., Pinskwar, I., Radziejewski, Yards. and Szwed, Meters. 2005. Summer floods into the Central Europe – environment changes song? Natural Danger thirty six: 165-189.

Llasat, Meters.-C., Barriendos, M., Barrera, A. and you will Rigo, T. 2005. Floods inside the Catalonia (NE The country of spain) as 14th 100 years. Climatological and you may meteorological points off historic documentary sources and you can dated instrumental records. Record regarding Hydrology 313: 32-47.

and you can Lewin, J. 2005. Pervasive and you will a lot of time-identity pressuring out-of Holocene lake www.datingranking.net/feabiecom-review instability and you will ton in great britain from the centennial-size environment changes. The latest Holocene fifteen: 937-943.

McCabe, Grams.J. and you may Wolock, D.Yards. 2002. One step increase in streamflow regarding conterminous United states. Geophysical Browse Emails 29: 2185-2188.

Miramont, C., Jorda, Meters. and you can Pichard, Grams. 1998. Evolution historique de- la morphogenese et de- la dynamique fluviale de toute riviere mediterraneenne: l’exemple de los angeles moyenne Durance (France du sud-est). Geographie physique ainsi que Quatenaire 52: 381-392.

Moreno, A good., Valero-Garces, B., Gonzales-Samperiz, P. and you will Rico, Meters. 2008. Ton response to rainfall variability in the last 2000 years inferred on Taravilla River listing (Central Iberian Diversity, Spain). Journal out-of Paleolimnology forty: 943-961.

Mudelsee, M., Borngen, Yards., Tetzlaff, G. and you may Grunewald, You. 2003. No up manner regarding density away from tall floods from inside the central European countries. Nature 425: 166-169.

Mudelsee, Yards., Borngen, Yards., Tetzlaff, Grams. and you will Grunewald, You. 2004. Extreme flooding within the central European countries over the past five hundred many years: Role out of cyclone pathway “Zugstrasse Vb.” Diary from Geophysical Browse 109: JD005034.

Mudelsee, Yards., Deutsch, M., Borngen, Meters. and you may Tetzlaff, Grams. 2006. Trends from inside the flooding risk of this new river Werra (Germany) over the past five-hundred decades. Hydrological Sciences Record 51: 818-833.

4500-yr list from river floods extracted from a deposit center in Lake Atnsjoen, east Norway. Journal away from Paleolimnology twenty five: 329-342.

Petrow, T. and you will Merz, B. 2009. Trend for the flooding magnitude, frequency and seasonality in Germany in the period 1951-2002. Diary from Hydrology 371: 129-141.

Pfister, C. 2005. Weeping about accumulated snow. The following period of Little Ice Decades-style of affects, 1570-1630. In: Behringer, W., Lehmann, H. and you may Pfister, C. (Eds.) Kulturelle Konsequenzen der “Kleinen Eiszeit,” Vandenhoeck, Gottingen, Germany, pp. 31-86.

Pielke Jr., Roentgen.An effective. and Landsea, C.W. 1998. Stabilized hurricane destroy in the united states: 1925-95. Climate and you may Forecasting 13: 621-631.

Pielke Jr., Roentgen.A., Gratz, J., Landsea, C.W., Collins, D., Saunders, M.An effective. and you can Musulin, Roentgen. 2008. Normalized hurricane damage in america: 1900-2005. Natural Danger Review 31: 29-42.