A Collaborative Partnership should be composed of: – applicant/coordinator: organisation that submits the project proposal on behalf of all the partners

A Collaborative Partnership is a transnational action, which involves at least five organisations from five different Programme Countries. There is no maximum number of partners. However, the budget for project management and implementation is capped (and equivalent to 10 partners).

Who can apply Any participating organisation established in a Programme Country: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Serbia and Turkey.

Venue The activities must take place in the countries (one or more) of the organisations involved in the Collaborative Partnership. Duration of the project The duration must be chosen at the application stage (12, 18, 24, 30 or 36 months), based on the objective of the project and on the type of activities foreseen over time.

This is an EU grant for the organisation of Youth dialogue projects: meetings, conferences, consultations and events promoting the active participation of young people in democratic life and their interaction with decision-makers. Through these events, young people are able to make their voice heard, providing proposals and recommendations, on how youth policies should be shaped and implemented in Europe.

A Youth Dialogue project has three phases: – planning and preparation; – implementation of the activities; – evaluation (including reflection on a possible follow-up).

Activities supported under this action – national meetings and transnational/international seminars offering space for information, debate and active participation of young people, in dialogue with decision-makers, on issues relevant to the EU Youth Strategy and its Dialogue mechanisms; – national meetings and transnational seminars that prepare the ground for the official Youth Conferences organised during each semester by the Member State holding the turn of Presidency of the European Union; – events promoting debates and information on youth policy themes linked to the activities organised during the European Youth Week; – consultations of young people to find out their needs on matters relating to participation in democratic life (online consultations, opinion polls, etc.); – meetings and seminars, information events or debates between young people and decision-makers, youth experts around the theme of participation in democratic life; – events simulating the functioning of the democratic institutions and the roles of decision-makers within these institutions.

Young people lead activities: they will be actively involved in all the stages of the project, from preparation to follow-up.

Deadline Applications should be submitted to the Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency by , CET, for projects starting on 1 st January of the following year. Individuals seeking to apply should contact their organisation, institution, or educational establishment.

However, the following activities are not eligible for grants under this action: statutory meetings of organisations or networks of organisations; politically influenced events

Eligible participating organisations Non-profit organisations, associations, NGOs; European Youth NGOs; public bodies at local level established in a Programme Country or in a Partner Country neighbouring the EU (regions 1 to 4). Organisations from eligible Partner Countries can only take part in the project as partners (not as applicants).

Who can apply Any participating organisation established in a Programme Country: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Republic of North Macedonia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Serbia and Turkey.