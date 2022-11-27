5. Words to own Stating “Hello” from inside the Hindi (Relaxed Factors)

3- ??? ?????? (subh raaTri)

And the last authoritative terminology is actually ??? ?????? (subh raaTri) to possess stating “good night.” Remember that it’s sort of a good-bye, rather than told you if you find yourself anticipate some body at the beginning of an effective fulfilling.

There is come to the most helpful area of the post: understanding good morning from inside the Hindi to own everyday things, such meeting family members, site visitors, and you may cousins. Speaking of great realize-ups to own once you have read just how to say, “Hello, my friend,” inside the Hindi!

1- ???? / ???? ??? ??? (kaiSe/kaiSii hain aap?)

Seriously, there are numerous an effective way to change “hello” towards the Hindi in the everyday activities. The basic handpicked keywords is ???? ??? ??? (kaiSe hain aap?) when speaking with a guy and you can ???? ??? ?? (kaiSii hain aap?) when speaking with a female.

The phrase setting “Just how will you be?” / “How-do-you-do?” from inside the English and is also an alternative to claiming “Good morning, sir” inside Hindi.

??? ???? ??, ???? ??? ??? (arey caacii jii, kaiSii hain aap?) “Good morning aunty, just how are you?”

2- ???? ??? ???? (kyaa haaL hain?)

The brand new friendlier and a lot more informal cure for desired people of your individual years (otherwise more youthful) is via claiming ???? ??? ???? (kyaa haaL hain?), and thus “How are you presently?” otherwise “Exactly how could you be performing?” inside English.

?? ???? https://datingreviewer.net/nl/chatavenue-overzicht/?, ???? ??? ??? ? (aur DoST, kyaa haaL hain?) “So/Hello my friend, exactly how could you be doing?”

But when you will be handling multiple person given that family, and want to state, “Hello, my pals” inside Hindi, make use of this sentence:

?? ???????, ???? ??? ??? ? (aur DoSTon, kyaa haaL hain?) “So/Good morning family relations, how are you presently carrying out?”

Both in examples, it’s visible you to ?? ????? (aur DoST) is sufficient to state, “Good morning, friend” inside Hindi when it comes to everyday rating-along with her.

3- ???? (SaLaam)

???? (SaLaam) is best way to informally welcome your own Muslim family. The phrase isn’t really big date-specific, in order to would you like to her or him ???? (SaLaam) at any time and you can victory their minds!

???? ?????? ???, ???? ?? ??? ???? (SaLaam safiiq bhaaii, kahaan jaa rahe hain?) “Good morning Shafiq cousin, where have you been heading?”

4- ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? (Sab kaiSaa caL rahaa hai?)

If you want to state “How’s everything taking place?” otherwise “How’s it heading?” into the Hindi, the proper informal terms is ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? (Sab kaiSaa caL rahaa hai?). People query it after they certainly worry about you and your whereabouts.

5- ?? ????? ??? ????? ??? (kaii DiNon baaD miLaNaa huaa)

To own an initial English acceptance phase, instance “While!” we have an extended one to: ?? ????? ??? ????? ???? (kaii DiNon baaD miLaNaa huaa). Yes, i Indians are expressive and you can love to speak. The whole translation for this was “This has been very long.” (This can be a big reason i never ever brain indulging toward a long list of Hindi words whenever you are chatting!)

??? ???, ???? ! ?? ????? ??? ????? ??? ! (arey vaah, saTiis! kaii DiNon baaD miLaNaa huaa!) “Oh inspire, Satish! Long time!”

6- ?? ?????? (aur baTaaiye)

Interested in learning ideas on how to state “hello” for the Hindi slang? Well, the most popular one is ?? ?????? (aur baTaaiye). It’s an excellent Hindi sorts of claiming, “Therefore, what’s up?” when you look at the English.

7- ???? ?? ?? ??? (kahaan ho aaj kaL?)

Lastly, Indians also use the latest Hindi terminology ???? ?? ?? ??? (kahaan ho aaj kaL?), and thus “Where are you these days?” It’s widely used both in deal with-to-deal with and you can telephone conversations.

As you can plainly see, there’s absolutely no solitary answer for what to state whenever greeting individuals. According to research by the issues, you can discover some of the phrases said above and commence an appealing conversation which have individuals.