3. Tinder: The classic hookup app that probably doesn’t even need a description

My thoughts on it: I’ve heard of success stories on POF so I figured it couldn’t be that bad, but the majority of the messages I received were guys being very forward or just asking the most bizarre sexual things. I expected this app to be a little more PG than ones like Yumi – but I probably only had about two normal/non-sexual conversations out of many.

Most of the other messages I received were guys asking for my number right away (see picture above) or asking to wrestle (um, what?). The only positive I found with using POF was that you don’t have to spend a lot of your time swiping away like other apps before actually chatting with someone.

How does the app work? Tinder has always had the reputation of being a hookup app, although I feel like its reputation has gotten a little better in recent years. Similar to apps like Bumble, you swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on the user’s photos, a small bio, and their interests. Once two people match, you can have a conversation. Tinder is very user-friendly and straightforward compared to Yumi or POF, in my opinion.

My thoughts on it: I honestly was quite surprised by Tinder. I went in thinking guys https://datingranking.net/indonesian-chat-room are only on there for a booty call, but I actually had some really nice conversations with a few guys.

Most of them right off the bat asked why I was on the app, and I kept my answer pretty vague. Only one of the matches went somewhere – and we had a FaceTime date. The guy was sweet but just not for me, so I politely told him I wasn’t interested. Going forward if I want to get back onto apps, I wouldn’t necessarily rule out Tinder altogether.

4. Bumble: An app that prides itself in, among other things, letting women make the first move.

How does the app work? Bumble has its users swipe on profiles that show multiple photos and a brief bio of each person. In male-female matches, women are required to make the first move so that we’re more in control of the conversation. I liked this because it meant I wasn’t receiving weird, off-the-bat messages like the other apps allow. You can also choose to include answers to prompts, similar to Hinge, to get a better sense of other people’s interests and personality.

My thoughts on it: I know Bumble isn’t necessarily considered a hookup app, but I’ve heard from friends about some weird encounters on there. So I was curious to see what type of guys I would have the option of meeting on this app.

Contrary to my expectations for the other apps, I was expecting some quality matches and conversations on here. but my results were quite the opposite.

I swiped and matched with a handful of guys, but after a few off-putting messages, I found myself to feel a bit discouraged. (See the screenshot above. I mean – come on, Nick!) I would maybe revisit Bumble down the line, but as of right now, it’s a no from me, dawg.

Final thoughts!

I think if you’re someone who wants to try out dating apps and see which one is for you, try them out! It’s tough to listen to others’ opinions of them, as everyone has a preference on which dating app (or dating style) they prefer. Also, if you’re looking for a no-strings-attached, casual hookup situation, some of these apps are worth trying. It all stems back to knowing your intentions of why you’re on dating apps in the first place.