2.step three. Member Teacher – Relative Caribbean Literatures and you will Cultures, Toronto

Individuals also are anticipated to inform you proof a commitment to guarantee, assortment, inclusion while the campaign of a polite and you can shaadi review collegial learning and doing work environment exhibited through the software product.

Most of the licensed applicants was invited to make use of online from the clicking this new hook below. Apps should include a cover letter; a curriculum vitae; a research report detailing newest and you can upcoming look passion; a recent creating test (40pp maximum); and a coaching dossier including a coaching report, sample direction content, and you may practise reviews.

We look for candidates who value range and you can whose search, knowledge and you can service happen away our dedication to guarantee. Applicants are therefore including questioned to submit a 1-2 web page report from benefits in order to equity and you will range, that could coverage like topics as (but not limited to): lookup otherwise knowledge you to definitely incorporates a focus on underrepresented communities, the development of inclusive pedagogies, or perhaps the coaching of people from underrepresented groups.

Applicants must arrange to have three letters of reference sent directly to the hiring unit via email at by the closing date (on letterhead, dated, and signed). PLEASE NOTE: This search is not using the University’s automatic solicitation and collection functionality for reference letters.

Submission guidelines can be found at If you have any questions about this position, please contact Professor Jill Ross at .

New fulfilling is during the rank of Associate Professor, that have a supposed begin time of , otherwise soon thereafter

Big date Released: Closing Time: , PM EDT Req ID: 1331 Employment Class: Faculty – Period Load (continuing) Faculty/Division: Professors off Arts Science Institution: Heart to own Relative Literary works (51%) and you may Caribbean Studies/The College (49%) Campus: St. George (Downtown Toronto)

The latest Heart to have Comparative Literature while the Caribbean Knowledge Program, The newest University, on Faculty out of Arts and Technology from the School away from Toronto, St. George University ask software getting the full-time tenure weight position (51% Relative Literature 49% The latest University) in the area of Comparative Caribbean Literatures and you may Cultures.

People should have earned a PhD training inside the Relative Literary works otherwise a connected field, having a distinctly exhibited outstanding number away from excellence during the research and you can exercises. Brand new effective applicant should have a robust grounding from inside the literary methodologies and can even work round the a range of textual news. We find candidates that have existed exposure to the brand new Caribbean and its own diasporas, whose performs activates several linguistic life along side Caribbean and you will exactly who can be address latest topics also transnationalism and you can diaspora, colonialism, postcolonialism, indigeneity, ecocriticism, intercourse, sexuality and you can competition because advised from the rational background and you can literary traditions of Caribbean.